This Saturday, Sept. 16, the Sun Valley Community School and Wood River High School soccer teams face one another in a battle of the local schools.
Of the four teams, only the SVCS boys squad remains undefeated at a 7-0-0 record overall. Their Wood River counterpart follows not too far behind, with a 7-1-1 record overall.
SVCS’s girls team has seen similar success to the boys, with a 6-2-0 record heading into the match. Wood River’s girls team heads into the game with a 3-4-1 record overall.
Historically, Wood River has the upper hand, with their boys posting a 41-20-6 and the girls a 19-11-6 record all-time. Looking back at the last 10 matchups, the Wolverines boys team holds the edge 7-0-3 and Cutthroats girls’ team hold the edge 7-2-1. Last year, the boys match ended in a 1-1 tie while the girls’ match ended in a 3-2 win for SVCS.
A player to watch in the boys match is SVCS’s senior midfielder Asher Maxwell, who has 16 goals in the Cutthroats’ seven games played so far, good for 2.3 goals a game. He notably scored five goals in an earlier game against Kimberly, all in the first half.
However, SVCS faces off against a Wood River boys squad that has held teams to under a goal a game (.89 per game) with four clean sheets, showing how intense their defense has been.
For the girls, SVCS senior forward Mia Hansmeyer will be someone to keep an eye on. Hansmeyer has 16 goals similar to Maxwell and had a four-game stretch of hat tricks earlier this season.
Despite their under .500 record, the Wood River girls soccer squad has kept teams to 1.5 goals per game to their 3.13 goals per game this season, winning by a score differential of over 4 goals three times.
The varsity boys teams kickoff the action at 1 p.m. and are then followed by the girls teams at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Both matches will take place at the Sagewillow Athletic Center’s fields in Sun Valley. ￼
