Logos

This Saturday, Sept. 16, the Sun Valley Community School and Wood River High School soccer teams face one another in a battle of the local schools.

Of the four teams, only the SVCS boys squad remains undefeated at a 7-0-0 record overall. Their Wood River counterpart follows not too far behind, with a 7-1-1 record overall.

SVCS’s girls team has seen similar success to the boys, with a 6-2-0 record heading into the match. Wood River’s girls team heads into the game with a 3-4-1 record overall.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments