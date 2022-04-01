Masters ski racers from across the country came to Sun Valley to compete over four days in the 2022 Racers Edge U.S. Alpine Masters National Championships on March 23-26, and local skiers led the way on their home hill.
Athletes competed in the super-G (SG), giant slalom (GS), slalom (SL) and a combined event consisting of super-G and slalom runs. On the final day of competition, champions were crowned, with athletes earning points towards a possible spot on the Spyder U.S. National Masters Team.
“The Intermountain Masters Division was thrilled to host this year’s National Championship event in Sun Valley once again,” U.S. Ski and Snowboard Intermountain Division Chair Heather Black said. “At the first Masters Nationals since 2019, the weather cooperated and spirits were high.”
The event welcomed 137 competitors from eight regions across the United States. The Intermountain Masters Division (Idaho, Utah, Wyoming) fielded the most competitors. Skiing at home, the men and women of Sun Valley brought home 10 overall-in-class podiums, and 38 top-3 podium finishes across the four disciplines.
In the Men Class 12 (80-84 years), Frank Ward took second, and Stephen Slivinski took third; in the Men Class 11 (75-79 years), Knut Olberg took third; in the Men Class 10 (70-74 years), Mark Kandianis took second; and Matt Murphy took first in the Men Class 8 (60-64 years).
Sun Valley skiers rallied off three more first places with John Campbell in the Men Class 7 (55-59 years), Jesse Foster in the Men Class 6 (50-54 years) and Anna Droege in the Women Class 12 (80-84 years). Nancy Auseklis took second in the Women Class 12.
A few special annual awards were presented on Saturday, including one in honor of Al Sise, father of Sun Valley’s Nancy Auseklis and the acknowledged pioneer of alpine masters racing. Auseklis presented the award with U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Lauren Beckos. In addition, the women’s Al Sise Outstanding Masters Award was presented to Nancy Auseklis’ longtime rival (and friend) in the sport, Anna Droege of Sun Valley. Sise is an inductee at the Vermont Ski Museum Hall of Fame and the National Ski Hall. The Al Sise Award is given to the outstanding female and male alpine masters racers based on results at the annual USSA Masters National Championships. The USSA National Alpine Masters Committee determines the recipients.
Masters racing provides opportunities for adults of all ages and abilities to compete against their peers in alpine ski races across the United States. Racing consists of divisional races, regional championships and the national championship each year.
“As a newbie to ski racing, I love the friendships, camaraderie, encouragement and competitive spirit of the athletes at every age,” Heather Foster said. “My husband convinced me to jump into a new sport at 51 years old, and the Masters ski racing community is an absolute blast. But, at the end of the day, we’re all here for the love of the sport.”
Foster, a Hailey resident and participant in the event, added that it’s inspiring to meet people like Gaetano Demattei—who, at 93 years old, skied all four races this week—and to train with Auseklis and Droege.
The Division’s Cup is awarded to the division with the best ratio of points scored per competitor start for all races in the national championships. Division teams must consist of at least 10 competitors to be eligible. The 2022 Divisions Cup was captured by the Eastern Division, with the Intermountain Division in a close second place.
The 2023 Spyder National Masters team is selected from the top finisher in each age class at the 2022 national championships, based on total world cup points for the best three finishes in the four events at the championships. Sun Valley’s Anna Droege, Knut Olberg and Matt Murphy earned their way to represent in the 2022/23 season.
Complete event results can be found here: www.usalpinemasters.org/2022/nationals.
Individual Top 5 results for local Sun Valley athletes
Slalom (SL)
Men Class 12 – Frank Ward—1st
Men Class 12 – Steve Slivinski—3rd
Men Class 10 – Mark Kandianis—3rd
Men Class 9 – Ken Dreyer—4th
Men Class 8 – Matt Murphy—5th
Men Class 7 – John Campbell—3rd
Men Class 6 – Jesse Foster—3rd
Women Class 12 – Anna Droege—1st
Women Class 12 – Nancy Auseklis—2nd
Women Class 9 – Nancy Jordan—3rd
Women Class 7 – Heather Black—3rd
Women Class 6 – Heather Foster—2nd
Giant Slalom (GS)
Men Class 12 – Steve Slivinski – 2nd
Men Class 12 – Frank Ward – 3rd
Men Class 11 – Knut Olberg – 1st
Men Class 10 – Mark Kandianis – 3rd
Men Class 9 – Ken Dreyer – 5th
Men Class 8 – Matt Murphy – 1st
Men Class 7 – John Campbell – 1st
Men Class 6 – Jesse Foster – 1st
Women Class 12 – Anna Droege – 1st
Women Class 12 – Nancy Auseklis – 2nd
Women Class 9 – Nancy Jordan – 5th
Women Class 7 – Heather Black – 3rd
Women Class 6 – Heather Foster – 3rd
Super Giant Slalom (SG)
Men Class 12 – Frank Ward – 2nd
Men Class 12 – Steve Slivinski – 4th
Men Class 11 – Knut Olberg – 1st
Men Class 8 – Matt Murphy – 1st (3rd Overall)
Men Class 7 – Chris Maxwell – 1st
Men Class 7 – John Campbell – 2nd
Men Class 6 – Jesse Foster – 2nd (4th Overall)
Women Class 12 – Anna Droege – 1st
Women Class 12 – Nancy Auseklis – 2nd
Alpine Combined (GS + SL)
Men Class 12 – Steve Slivinski – 3RD
Men Class 11 – Knut Olberg – 1st
Men Class 9 – Ken Dreyer – 3rd
Men Class 8 – Matt Murphy – 1st
Men Class 7 – Chris Maxwell – 2nd
Men Class 7 – John Campbell – 4th
Men Class 6 – Jesse Foster – 3rd
Women Class 12 – Anna Droege – 1st
Women Class 12 – Nancy Auseklis – 2nd
Women Class 7 – Heather Black – 2nd
