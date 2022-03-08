In his third stint as a Paralympics athlete, local Nordic skier Jake Adicoff took home a silver medal in the men’s vision impaired 20-kilometer race on Saturday, March 5.
Adicoff—along with guide Sam Wood—finished in 58 minutes, 54.4 seconds.
“We’re really happy to be on the podium today,” Adicoff said. “It was a really hard race, and we had to work pretty hard for this one. I’m looking forward to the next couple of races and hoping we can get on that top spot and get that gold medal. But happy with how today went. I can’t be too upset with silver.”
Adicoff ran in second place next to 42-year-old Canadian Brian McKeever (guided by Russell Kennedy). In his final Games, McKeever celebrated his 14th career Paralympic title—his 18th total medal among six Games. He took home a time of 55:36.7. Sweden’s Zebastian Modin (guided by Emil Joensson Haag) took bronze with a time of 55:36.
Adicoff’s silver medal is the second of his career. In 2018, Adicoff also took silver in the 10K at the Pyeongchang Games.
Adicoff’s success helped add to the American’s success in cross-country and the biathlon at the Paralympics. The U.S. Para Nordic team has accumulated five medals in three days of competition. Leading the way is Oksana Masters, who came away with a gold medal in the women’s sprint sit biathlon and silver in the women’s long distance sitting cross-country race.
Kendall Gretsch took silver in the women’s sprint sit biathlon, and Sydney Peterson took silver in the women’s long distance standing cross-country.
Locals, friends and family gathered at Limelight Hotel in Ketchum for a viewing party on Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. to watch Adicoff and Wood grab silver. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In