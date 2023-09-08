Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 8, 2023
Wood River High School’s Cross Country varsity team posing ahead of their race in the Wood River XC Invite. From left to right, junior Rebecca Atienza, sophomore Mabel Thompson, sophomore Hannah McLaren, senior Emmett Stouffer, junior Matt Wilde and sophmore McCallen Campbell.
The Wood River High School cross-country invite on Wednesday featured a handful of firsts for the three local teams in attendance.
Host Wood River High School finished the meet with three of the top four individual runners in the boys varsity race. Sophomore McCallen Campbell took home first with a time of 20:08.14, senior Emmett Stouffer took second with a time of 20:17.53 and junior Matt Wilde took third with a time of 20:45.21.
“(The meet) felt good, I wanted to go, come out and win but that’s alright, we went one and two,” Stouffer said. “That what matters, it’s kind of a statement. It’s a good start, this is the season’s third race, but still we’re showing (that) Wood River is here.”
Campbell echoed his statement, touching on the excitement of his teammates finishing on top.
“I’m just excited that we, our only three varsity runners, got first, second and fourth,” Campbell said.
The trio were all excited for what this could bring down the road.
“McCallen’s a new runner and he definitely is a big, big help for our team being first and everything” Wilde said. “Emmett’s been running for a long time, he’s a senior now, so he definitely knows how to run so going into the future, I think our team (if) we get enough runners, we’re going to state.”
Because the team only had three runners in the varsity race, they were unable to score as a school.
Wood River also had two top four varsity finishers on the girls team. Sophomores Hannah McClaren and Mabel Thompson finished second and fourth with times of 25:37.44 and 25:50.37, respectively.
Sun Valley Community School attended the meet as well and finished first place as a team for both the boys and girls varsity races. They had the top girls runner of the meet in Mikayla Wesley, clocking in a time of 25:21.83.
“I definitely didn’t expect to come in so slow…but I can’t complain,” Wesley said. “It was a really fun course, and it’s always great to run in a home meet. I can hopefully only improve in time from here, so I’m just hoping to continue to set personal bests and get to state by the end of (the season).”
The rest of the SVCS winning team comprised of senior Ava Murphy in third place, junior Emma Singer in 10th place, senior Charlotte Andrews in 15th place, and freshman Josie Blinger in 26th place.
Junior Stratton Cunningham led the way for the Cutthroats in the boys varsity race with a fifth place finish and a time of 20:53.63.
“I didn’t feel super easy, coming off not running too much so it was pretty hard, but I just kind of looked at the front guys and didn’t want to fall behind them,” Cunningham said about the meet.
Cunningham said the course was tough with some unpredictable footing but looks to keep the team’s momentum going through the rest of the season to potentially make state.
The Cutthroats’ winning team comprised freshman John Harris in sixth place, sophomore Lincoln Gage in 13th place, senior Ben Hayes in 16th place, and junior Cole Sanford in 24th place.
Carey High School didn’t have an individual winner nor did they have a winning team. They had just three runners come to the meet.
However, this was one of their biggest meets in history, particularly because it was the school’s very first time competing in a cross country meet.
When asked how it felt to be part of school history, the runners kept it simple.
“Awesome,” said junior Kade O’Crowley.
“Exciting,” said junior Riley Stocking.
“Pretty fun, the hills were a lot though,” said sophomore David O’Crowley
All three athletes had backgrounds in mid- or long-distance track events, ranging from the 400 to the 1,600 meter race. The boys were all in high spirits after their first cross-country race.
“I felt pretty good,” Kade O’Crowley said. “I feel like I could have pushed a little more, but it’s the first meet, (this) was a good way to start out.”
Kade O’Crowley led the way for the group with an 11th place finish clocked in at 21:54.64. David O’Crowley placed 22nd with a time of 23:43.36 and Stocking placed 29th with a time of 25:54.00. ￼
