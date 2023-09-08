The Wood River High School cross-country invite on Wednesday featured a handful of firsts for the three local teams in attendance.

Host Wood River High School finished the meet with three of the top four individual runners in the boys varsity race. Sophomore McCallen Campbell took home first with a time of 20:08.14, senior Emmett Stouffer took second with a time of 20:17.53 and junior Matt Wilde took third with a time of 20:45.21.

“(The meet) felt good, I wanted to go, come out and win but that’s alright, we went one and two,” Stouffer said. “That what matters, it’s kind of a statement. It’s a good start, this is the season’s third race, but still we’re showing (that) Wood River is here.”

23-09-08 Comm School cross country team 2.jpg

Junior Mikalya Wesley from Sun Valley Community School posing for a photo after placing first in the girls’ varsity race at the Wood River XC Invite on Sept. 6.
23-09-08 WRHS cross country team 3.jpg

Junior Matt Wilde doing an interview after finishing his race in the Wood River XC Invite on Sept. 6.

