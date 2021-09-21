Two runners from Ketchum took to the hills of McCall for the 10th annual IMTUF 100 from Sept. 11-12, and came back down with something to show.
Ketchum resident Jakub Galczynski, 34, finished second in the 100-mile race in a time of 21 hours, 33 minutes, 43 seconds behind Jeffrey Colt of Aspen, Colorado, who took first overall with 20:16:24.
Thomas Smiley, 42, also of Ketchum finished 116th in a time of 35:45:50.
The Idaho Mountain Trail Ultra Festival (IMTUF) consists of a 100-mile run and a 20-miler on a single trail with steep ascents and descents over five rugged mountain passes.
Athletes must navigate a talus scramble over Jughandle Mountain and a total elevation gain of 22,000 feet. Only 116 out of 200 starters finished the extremely difficult course within the required 36 hour limit.
There were 24 total runners from Idaho that competed in the 100-mile run, and 24 runners that competed in the 20-miler.
This event is also a Hardrock 100 qualifier.
The last time a Ketchum runner competed was in 2020 when Delilah Carden took 28th overall with a time of 29:09:55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In