Nearly 70 local skiers toed the line for their choice of 11-kilometer, 5-kilometer or 2.5-kilometer courses at the Sun Valley Spring Fling Event at the Sun Valley Nordic Center on Saturday.
Of the local skiers, there were 25 U12 skiers who competed.
Results are below:
11-kilometer
1—Sam Wood (M) 25:52; 2—Karl Schulz (M) 25:53; 3—Peter Holmes (M) 25:54; 4—Jake Adicoff (M) 28:15; 5—Katie Feldman (F) 28:44; 6—Jedd Young (M) 28:45; 7—Sarah Goble (F) 29:58; 8—Sam Young (M) 29:59; 9—Matt Stevenson (M) 31:53; 10—Chad Cleveland (M) 31:53.
11—Anja Jensen (F) 32:21; 12—Bob Rosso (M) 32:27; 13—Austin Cobb (M) 32:38; 14—Kevin Donley (M) 33:00; 15—Maddie Morgan (F) 33:13; 16—Liv Jensen (F) 33:20; 17—Jon Kurtz (M) 34:29; 18—Laura Theis (F) 35:23; 19—Jon Rueter (M) 36:42.
20—Muffy Ritz (F) 37:19; 21—Kim Kawaguchi (F) 37:49; 22—Kevin Klesper (M) 38:53; 23—Kirsten Dehart (F) 39:09; 24—Jon Halvorsen (M) 40:44; 25—Chris Maund (M) 42:03; 26—Janet Alexander (F) 43:41; 27—Heather Livingston (F) 48:48; 28—Ron Stradiotto (M) 58:49: 29—Cindy Dondero (F) 1:07:16; 30—Holbrook Newman (F) 1:07:16.
5-kilometer
1—Dave Walters (M) 15:43; 2—Brent Van Bueren (M) 19:22; 3—Marc Pollock (M) 20:00; 4—Kerry Morgan (F) 22:53; 5—Mary Hall (F) 22:53; 6—Kelly Feldman (F) 22:53; 7—Molly Goodyear (F) 22:53; 8—Bridget Kapala (F) 22:53.0; 9—Anne Brunelle (F) 22:53.0; 10—Jennifer Jacoby (F) 22:55.
11—Owen Wellner (M) 24:14; 12—Ben Wellner (M) 26:45; 13—Matt Wellner (M) 26:46; 14—Charlie French (M) 44:20.
2.5-kilometer
1—Duncan Fryberger (M) 6:00; 2—Bailey Kurtz (M) 6:07.0; 3—Thijs Lloyd (M) 6:23.0; 4—Henry Flynn (M) 6:24.0; 5—Jedd Schmidt (M) 6:25.0; 6—Payton Daley-Scheingraber (F) 6:26.0; 7—Chasyn Halvorsen (M) 6:30.0; 8—Jake Jacoby (M) 6:32.0; 9—Jett Van Bueren (M) 6:44.0; 10—Syndey Nelson (F) 6:52.0.
11—Jasper Pollock (M) 7:31.0; 12—Isla Sundby (F) 7:34.0; 13—James Holman (M) 7:42.0; 14—Wesley Sewell (F) 7:45.0; 15—Lisa White (F) 7:48.0; 16—Nina O’Sullivan (F) 7:48.0; 17—Kinley Letson (F) 7:56.0; 18—Vivian Cunningham (F) 8:23.0; 19—Mahayla Stephenson (F) 9:07.0; 20—Hazel Schmidt (F) 9:16.0.
21—Piper Renner (F) 9:36.0; 22—Bastian Wrede (M) 9:58.0; 23—Emma Henson (F) 10:00.0; 24—Savannah Halvorsen (F) 10:15.0; 25—Abbigale Liberatore (F) 14:03.0.
