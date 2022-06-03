Idaho Youth Soccer hosted 94 teams in seven age divisions May 27-30 for its premier tournament event, the U.S. Youth Soccer Boise State Cup, played among U13 through U19 boys and girls squads at the Simplot Soccer Complex in Boise.
On a cold, windy and wet Monday morning, three Wood River Valley teenagers played on the Boise Timbers 2009 Elite squad that claimed the U13 championship with a 0-0 (3-2 penalty kicks) victory over its arch-rival Idaho Rush 2009 Premier team.
Wood River Middle School eighth-graders Taj Redman, Hayden Gvozdas, and Sun Valley Community School eighth-grader Tommy Hovey all took the pitch for the Timbers. Also playing for the Timbers was Jayten Duppong, grandson of Linda Board of Ketchum and son of Wood River High grad Selbi Board Duppong.
Jayten Duppong was one of three successful penalty kick shooters for the U13 Timbers in the shootout, along with Dominick Tristan and Max Chasan. Chasan netted the winner in the Memorial Day finale.
Timbers 2009 Elite posted a 5-0 weekend record over four days, outscoring opponents 15-1 with nine different goal scorers. Oliver Porter (5 goals) was the leading scorer, who also made two saves as the Timbers goalie in Monday’s decisive shootout.
Timbers head coach is Brad Thorne, assistant coach for the College of Idaho men’s soccer team. Timbers assistant coach is Greg Gvozdas of Hailey, who guided the Wood River Middle School boys to an undefeated soccer season in 2021.
Boise Timbers 2009 Elite and Idaho Rush 2009 Premier qualified for the USYS Far West Regional tournament in Boise on June 20-26. Timbers 2009 Elite will also compete in the Elite Academy League (EAL) U13/U19 National Championship tourney June 2-5 in Dallas, Texas.
Also, at the Idaho State Cup, incoming Sage School junior Satya Redman was a member of the Boise Timbers Elite 2006 boys’ squad that repeated its State Cup championship with a 3-0 win over Idaho Rush Premier. The Boise Timbers U16 boys outscored opponents 17-0.
Another local boys’ team, the Hailey FC Lightning, coached by Larry Schwartz, recorded a 1-1-1 record and placed fifth of eight teams in the Boise State Cup U15 tourney.
“It is incredible for a team from Hailey to be able to compete with all of the bigger clubs from Boise and the rest of the state,” Schwartz said. “Our goal has always been to be in the top four in the state. We were only one point away from accomplishing our goal. I am very proud of all our boys. They played as a team and did great. We’ll see if we can break into the top four next year.” ￼
