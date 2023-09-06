Sixteen-year-old Maddalena Mourier-Floyd of the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club passed her U.S. Figure Skating gold medal qualification for freestyle ice skating on Sunday, Aug. 20.
“Now at the gold level, (Mourier-Floyd) can compete at the level that tries out for the Olympic team,” SVFSC coach Frank Swieding said.
Swieding said that Mourier-Floyd had already received three other gold medals to this point for other events. However, he noted the difficulty of her newly achieved freestyle medal.
“This is the one where they got to do all the events,” Swieding said about the freestyle. “This is a very difficult test because you have to be able to demonstrate the ability to do these different jobs and spins within a set program.”
Swieding said that it has been at least 10 years since an athlete at SVFSC last passed this particular event at the gold level. He also had high remarks for Mourier-Floyd’s dedication to get this far.
“There are a lot of hours that one has to put in and a lot of teenagers can’t handle that,” Sweiding said. “We’re talking about ice skating in the summer, five hours a day, five to six days a week and then in the winter she has to skate as much as she can around school and other commitments…she has demonstrated that she’s able to stick with something and deliver under pressure.” ￼
