Maddalena Mourier-Floyd spinning during her freestyle competition on Sunday, Aug. 20.

 Photo courtesy of Michelle Floyd

Sixteen-year-old Maddalena Mourier-Floyd of the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club passed her U.S. Figure Skating gold medal qualification for freestyle ice skating on Sunday, Aug. 20.

“Now at the gold level, (Mourier-Floyd) can compete at the level that tries out for the Olympic team,” SVFSC coach Frank Swieding said.

Swieding said that Mourier-Floyd had already received three other gold medals to this point for other events. However, he noted the difficulty of her newly achieved freestyle medal.

