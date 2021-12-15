Hailey’s Travis Swanson named to first team All-Region 6 Team
Wood River High School football alum and current Linfield University senior defensive end Travis Swanson was recently named to the first team All-Region 6 Team. The Northwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year recorded 53 tackles (31 solo) to go along with an interception. He also led the team with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Swanson was one of eight Wildcats named to the All-Region 6 Team, which also includes three players named to the first team. Linfield quarterback Wyatt Smith was named “Offensive Player of the Year.” Smith was a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy—the Heisman Trophy version of the NCAA Division III level, which is handed out to the nation’s best player.
Others joining Swanson and Smith from Linfield to the All-Region 6 Team were guard Julien Sears, center Matt Metcalf, defensive tackle Chase Lydig, cornerback Tyler Sitton, defensive tackle Nick Severson and safety Tyler Bergeron.
WRHS boys basketball early woes continue
The Wood River High School boys varsity basketball team is inching towards its first win of the season with strong play. However, the Wolverines lost to both Jerome and Twin Falls last week.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, Wood River (0-5, 0-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) hosted its first GB7 game of the year against Jerome, losing 63-48 at home. Sophomore Cooper Fife and junior Korbin Heitzman both led the Wolverines with eight points each.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, Wood River traveled to Twin Falls for another GB7 matchup but lost to the Bruins 51-44. Heitzman (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Fife (9 points, 3 assists) led the Wolverines. Up next for Wood River is a matchup at Buhl on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Burley’s Amari Whiting sets school record at WRHS
University of Oregon commit, and Burley star Amari Whiting scored a school record of 44 points against the Wood River High School varsity girls basketball team on Friday, Dec. 10, to lead Burley to an astounding 97-12 win in Hailey. The previous school record was 42 points.
The junior scored all her points in only 22 minutes of play, and Burley (9-0, 5-0 Great Basin 7 Conference) led 58-7 at halftime.
Up next for Wood River (0-6, 0-3 GB7) is a home game tonight (Dec. 15) against Jerome, which begins at 7 p.m.
SVCS boys open basketball season with 1-1 record
The Sun Valley Community School varsity boys basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a home win and a home loss against Twin Falls Christian Academy and Richfield last week.
The Cutthroats (1-1) took on the visiting Twin falls Christian Academy Warriors on Friday, Dec. 3, and won, 57-25 behind senior George Murray’s 11 points. Sophomore Beckett Gates added 10 more for SVCS.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Sun Valley lost to Richfield, 43-39 at home. Senior Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthroats with 13 points while Gates added 11 points.
Up next for the Cutthroats is an away game at Hagerman tonight (Dec. 15).
