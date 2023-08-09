Two Sun Valley youths set records in a 100-mile mountain bike race that took place mid-July in Bend, Oregon. The pair, Zoe Liberatore and Ella Shaughnessy, both of Hailey, completed the High Cascades 100 race on July 15. Liberatore became the youngest ever female finisher at the age of 14 with a time of 13:03:22, and Shaughnessy, a 15-year-old, was the fastest ever junior woman with a time of 10:29:38. They both represented Sun Valley Devo. Additionally, two more youths representing Sun Valley Devo finished the race: Edyn Teitge, a 14-year-old boy of Hailey and Zach Quesnel, a 16-year-old boy of Ketchum. Tietge and Quesnel achieved times of 9:19:52 and 10:32:12, respectively.
Local girls set age, speed records in 100-mile mountain bike race
Zoe Liberatore and Ella Shaughnessy of Hailey rewrote the record book for the High Cascades 100 race in July.
Dylan Ortuno
