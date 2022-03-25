masters xc racers

Local Wood River Valley skiers, from left: June Lane (silver medal), Trina Hosmer (gold medal) and Sharon Crawford (bronze medal) in the 10K freestyle.

 Courtesy photo by June Lane

Multiple area cross-country skiers medaled at the 2022 World Masters Cross-Country event from March 3-11 at the world-class Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park in Alberta with seven days of racing through the Canadian Rockies. In the 10-kilometer freestyle cross-country race, Trina Hosmer took gold, June Lane took silver and Sharon Crawford took bronze.

