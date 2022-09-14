Load management turned into a victory.
With several starters earning a game off, goals by junior Ruby Crist and senior Reece Walther-Porino—one in each half—paced the San Valley Community School girls’ soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Gooding on Sept. 12 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
“It adds pressure knowing a few of our best players aren’t there,” said Crist, who also had an assist, as did sophomore Attie Murray. “I think our team in general has really good chemistry and we get along really well, which I think is important to having a good mentality and being able to play well with each other.”
A handful of players were not in uniform as the Cutthroats raised their record to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in High Desert Conference play.
“We’re also trying to give these younger players an opportunity, those players who aren’t seeing a lot of game time to make sure they get better,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “They don’t get better if we don’t play them. They get opportunities, and they learn and that’s the whole point. We need to bring those players along because they’re the future. If they never play, they never get better.”
The Cutthroats host Buhl today (6:15 p.m.), visit Kimberly on Sept. 16 (4:30 p.m.) and head to Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17 to take on Wood River (1 p.m.)
“We were lacking a little in intensity early, but we picked it up,” Feldman said. “It’s good to get them out there and see what they can do. We were talking a whole lot more on the sidelines than we usually do, trying to dial things in and getting everybody where they need to be.
“We had a bunch of young players out there who don’t have a lot of experience. It’s a great opportunity and great we can take advantage of some of these varsity games to let these guys play to start getting that education and that experience for the future.”
Crist’s goal came 25 minutes into the first half and Walther-Porino’s seven minutes into the second half. Walther-Porino was named Player of the Game.
“People on this team play soccer at a lot of different levels, but we all get along and we’re all there to encourage each other,” Crist said. “It pays off for us really well in the end.
“Teammates can encourage each other by patting each other on the back and saying it’s OK. But, also, as a player, if you make a mistake, I think all of us take constructive criticism pretty well. I think everyone is aware that no one’s getting mad at each other, blaming them for mistakes. Nobody takes it to heart.”
Murray (three saves) and sophomore Taylor Hovey (four) shared the shutout in goals.
“We’re all here to help each other,” Crist said.
The Cutthroats defeated Wendell, 3-0, on Sept. 10. An own goal accompanied goals by senior Maya Lightner and junior Mia Hansmeyer. Senior Anabel Viesturs had an assist. Murray was named Player of the Game after her first start in goal, earning a shutout. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In