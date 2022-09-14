SVCS-gsoccer-1

Sun Valley Community School junior Ruby Crist takes a shot during the second half of a 2-0 victory over Gooding on Sept. 12 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Crist and senior Reece Walther-Porino scored the goals as the Cutthroats remain undefeated.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Load management turned into a victory.

With several starters earning a game off, goals by junior Ruby Crist and senior Reece Walther-Porino—one in each half—paced the San Valley Community School girls’ soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Gooding on Sept. 12 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.

“It adds pressure knowing a few of our best players aren’t there,” said Crist, who also had an assist, as did sophomore Attie Murray. “I think our team in general has really good chemistry and we get along really well, which I think is important to having a good mentality and being able to play well with each other.”

