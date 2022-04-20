Lipscomb University redshirt sophomore Ike Buxton of Ketchum was named ASUN Conference “Pitcher of the Week” on April 11 for his work on behalf of the NCAA Division I Bisons in Nashville, Tennessee.
Buxton, a right-handed pitcher, threw six shutout innings, allowed two singles and whiffed a season-high seven batters to lead Lipscomb (21-15, 10-5 ASUN) to a 7-3 home conference win over ASUN West Division leader Eastern Kentucky (21-13, 9-6). He also made impressive defensive plays during his effort at Ken Dugan Field.
In his next start on April 16 in Florence, Alabama, Buxton allowed just two earned runs and struck out six batters, helping Lipscomb to its 10th consecutive ASUN league win by a 10-7 score in 10 innings over Northern Alabama (8-25, 2-13).
Last weekend, Lipscomb tied with Central Arkansas (16-18, 10-5 ASUN) for first place in ASUN’s six-team West Division.
Buxton currently leads the Lipscomb pitching staff in games started (nine) and innings pitched (48), and is second on the Bisons in strikeouts (40). He boasts a 4-2 overall pitching record and 3.19 ERA, allowing only five extra-base hits all season.
A 2018 Wood River High School graduate who played baseball, football and hockey in Hailey, Buxton is the son of Matt and Nancy Buxton. The 6-3, 210-pounder is a workhorse during a turnaround season for a Lipscomb team that went 18-29 in 2021.
Last spring, Buxton started 10 games for Lipscomb in his first season in Tennessee, posting a 4-5 record (5.36 ERA) in 48 innings.
Before migrating to Tennessee, Buxton was a member of the Boise State University team that restarted the school’s Division I baseball program after a 37-year absence in 2018-19. Buxton redshirted at BSU in 2019 and appeared out of the bullpen in four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign in Boise. ￼
