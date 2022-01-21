Former University of Central Florida player Jason Smith was hired to be the head coach of the Lighthouse Christian 8-man football team in Twin Falls this week. Smith was also named as the Assistant Athletic Director, head track and field coach and director of student discipleship. Smith has coached 8- and 11-man football teams in the past in Florida. Lighthouse Christian won the 2019 Idaho High School Activities Association 8-man Milk Bowl, but went winless in 2021.

