Lewis-Clark State College runner Clayton VanDyke was voted the Cascade Collegiate Conference U.S. Bank Male Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year, the conference announced on Tuesday. The senior shares the honor this year with Warner Pacific’s Kai Flugel. VanDyke put together a historic season, highlighted by an individual national title in the indoor 800m. He set LC State program records in the indoor 600m (1:20.30), indoor 800m (1:50.29), indoor 1,000m (2:26.23), indoor mile (4:07.79), outdoor 800m (1:49.43) and outdoor 1,500m (3:45.71.). He was also a member of record-setting indoor 4x400m relay (3:23.66), outdoor 4x400m relay (3:21.08) and outdoor 4x800m relay (7:46.52) teams.

