Both Lewis-Clark State Track and Field teams are rated in the top 15 of the USTFCCCA Rating Index, with the women sitting at No. 11 and the men at No. 12. The index is based on point totals for the 2022 outdoor season. Jennah Carpenter holds two top-10 marks for the Warrior women for a total of 48.08 points. She is ranked third in the high jump and seventh in the heptathlon after scoring 4,152 points at the NNU Invitational. The highest point earner for the Warriors at the NNU Invite and Multi was Ike Hopper with his time of 54.67 in the 400m hurdles (10.92 points).

