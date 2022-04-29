The Lewis-Clark State Men’s Track and Field team checked in at No. 12 in the latest USTFCCCA Rating Index. The Warriors totaled 164.08 points in the latest edition of the index. The Warriors added points at the Cascade Conference Track and Field Combined Event Championships. Wood River Valley native Christian Bothwell placed third at the meet to earn all-conference honors, and his total of 6,199 in the decathlon is ranked ninth in the NAIA. The mark brings in 15.23 points in the rating index. A select group of Warriors will compete at the OSU High Performance Meet this weekend in Corvallis.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments