Lewis-Clark State Warrior Men’s Track and Field climbed two spots to No. 10 in the latest edition of the USTFCCCA Ratings Index, released on Wednesday. Big performances at the OSU High Performance Meet brought the LC State total to 168.27 points. Clayton VanDyke highlighted the meet for LC State with his record-breaking performance in the 800-meter run. The senior clocked a time of 1 minute, 49.43 seconds, which is currently the second-fastest in the NAIA this season. He earned 30.86 points. He also won the 1,500-meter race with a time of 3:49.15, which is also second in the NAIA. LC State is in action on Saturday at the Tom Gage Classic in Missoula, Montana.

