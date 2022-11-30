Lane Kirkland carries on a football legacy in small town Carey

So, what’s it like coaching Idaho high school eight-man football for 22 seasons of harvest, hurrahs, championships and occasional heartbreak?
What’s it like cradling a football and walking out onto a grassy field flanked by snow-capped mountains on your left and an endless prairie on your right, divided by a Main Street traveled by hard-working farmers and public servants determined to do right by their children?
That’s small-town southern Idaho in a nutshell, fertile soil for Lane Kirkland in guiding the fortunes of the Carey High School football team since 2001. He has formed enduring relationships, won games he shouldn’t have, suffered painful losses, and helped young men through the difficult days of adolescence.
Kirkland, 51, built a remarkable record of commitment to youth and excellence in football during his 22-year career as Carey head coach.
He coached 237 games and amassed a 194-43 record with a .819 winning percentage. In games played on Carey’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field, Kirkland’s home record ended up as 99-14 (.877).
Under his guidance, Carey teams never experienced a losing season. They were unbeaten three times, in 2008, 2017 and 2018, and finished 11-1 on four separate occasions. His teams scored 10,518 points (44.8 per game) and yielded just 3,839 (16.3).
Carey finished first, second or third in the state 8-man football playoffs in 14 of Kirkland’s 22 campaigns. They put up winning streaks of 15, 18 and 26 games. This season, Carey’s streak of 33 consecutive home wins was finally broken.
Kirkland teams won five state championships and lost five state title games—those five narrow losses by a grand total of 34 points. He is extremely proud of Carey football ending up in the state semi-finals over the last nine seasons of his time.
“Winning breeds winning, but building a program has been so much fun,” said Kirkland, who announced in October that he would retire as Carey’s coach after the 2022 season.
Demands of coaching a championship program and the desire to spend more time with his family were Kirkland’s reasons for stepping down. “It’s become bigger each year at Carey, and I’ve tried to make it as whole a program as I could,” he said.
The father of six with his wife of 29 years Christina, and now the grandfather of five, Kirkland will continue as a Carey teacher and will also coach junior high football and continue as high school track coach.
He hasn’t necessarily done it for the money.
Blaine County School District athletic coaches get a coaching stipend, but, as Kirkland said, “I figure I put in 600 or 700 hours during the season. I think my mind has stopped only twice when thinking about football during my time as coach.
“The amount of hours I put in pretty much puts my hourly wage at less than $10. There is way more than anyone could ever understand that has gone on behind the scenes to make this the best 8-man program in the state of Idaho. Every day and every practice was designed with purpose and meaning.
“It has been worth it, and it has been exhausting. I’ve been thinking about retiring for two or three years. I’ve had enough stress in my life. I’ve missed a lot, and I regret it. Now it’s time to become a better husband, father and grandpa, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Lane Durtschi, a college friend who has been Kirkland’s defensive coordinator since 2013, said, “Lane always puts so much pressure on himself to do well because he knows how important football is to the community. It’s been a blast working with him. He’s going to be missed because he gave so much of himself.”
Kirkland said, “I am grateful and feel so blessed to fulfill a childhood dream and be the head coach at my alma mater and follow in my father’s footsteps. There is truly no better place to coach and teach than Carey High School.”
SIGNATURE WINS
Carey football players, coaches and the community have celebrated many memorable victories during Kirkland’s coaching tenure.
Player of the Year Porter Mecham, who finished as Carey’s all-time No. 2 scorer with 354 points behind Jonathan Rivera (472), was the main man during back-to-back Panther state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Carey outlasted Lighthouse Christian School 26-20 in 2018, with Carson Simpson running for 176 yards. Mecham rushed for 261 yards with quarterback Houston Hennefer throwing for 216 more as Carey beat Tri-Valley 50-42 in 2017.
Tim Hoopes led the way in the 2010 state championship at Eagle High School, with Carey scoring six of the final eight touchdowns after falling behind 12-0. In 2008, it was No. 3 all-time scorer Heith Adamson scoring six TDs leading Carey 46-12 over Kootenai at the Kibbie Dome.
Yet 16 years ago, in 2006, Kirkland was still looking for his first state title. Carey was building consistently, but the Panthers were 32-14 his first five seasons and had lost six home games. Over the next 17 seasons, Carey lost only eight games at home.
The Panthers needed to get past defending state champion Mackay, a team had crushed Carey 50-14 in 2005.
“Mackay had just put us in the dirt that previous year so it was definitely a revenge game for us,” said Cody Baird, a senior who had broken his arm and couldn’t play.
Playing at home, with D.J. Simpson taking Baird’s spot at safety, Carey rallied late from a 28-22 hole and snapped Mackay’s 16-game win streak 34-28. The Panthers rushed for 399 yards topped by 195 yards and three TDs by Blake Whitby.
Five weeks later, in the state semi-final at Holt Arena, Carey beat Mackay and All-Stater Kelvin Krosch 36-28 with Baird, Simpson, Allen Peck and Brad Hunt playing major roles.
“Our kids just willed it to happen, they were so motivated,” recalled Durtschi about those wins over Mackay. Kirkland said, “They were signature wins. Since, we’ve never looked back. We’ve always planned to end up in the state championship game.”
In the 2006 title game at Holt Arena, Carey (11-1) downed Salmon River of Riggins 50-20—scoring the final four touchdowns after Salmon River narrowed its deficit to 24-20 in the third quarter. Baird had 14 tackles, Connor Rivera rushed for 156 yards and Simpson threw for 150.
“Our defense did a lot of blitzing in that game,” said Baird, who now works for Blaine County Road & Bridge. “And on offense, coach Kirkland had a knack for calling the right plays at the right time.”
Carey and Kirkland, who has always called Panther offensive plays, started a streak of three state titles in five years with the 2006 state win.
Along the way, the Panthers found a suitable rival in Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls. At the time, Lighthouse was only 16 years old, but the Lions surprised everyone with a first state championship in 2011—34-22 score over the Panthers.
“We’ve had a lot of battles,” said Cory Holloway, who had a 57-16 record including two state championships in his seven-year head coaching stint for Lighthouse from 2014-20. “I respect Lane as a coach. He consistently got the most out of his kids.”
During Kirkland’s 22-year stint, Lighthouse has a winning 7-6 mark in its Carey matchups. The Lions won five of the first six meetings but have gone 2-5 since as Carey has rallied. The teams have met three times in the final, Lighthouse also winning in 2019 and Carey in 2018.
Holloway, 49, a Desert Storm U.S. Marine who has run a Bank of Idaho mortgage department for 15 years out of Twin Falls, was a defensive coordinator for the 2011 Lighthouse winners and added the two state titles as head coach.
“When I came on, there were some who didn’t like coach Kirkland because they thought he was too cocky,” Holloway said. “I thought Lane was confident. I told the others that if they didn’t like him, well, beat him.
“Carey Week was different from the other weeks of preparation before an upcoming game. We always knew it was next level. Lane’s kids played hard for him, same as the Salmon River bunch. We just prepared hard. I had a box in the locker room. I told the kids to leave their feelings in the locker room before going to the field.
“We would run miles and miles. I ran with the kids. We ran five miles as a team two days before a state championship game. I just thought that if we made it to halftime with a close game, we would end up winning, because we were better conditioned. After a week of practice, the game itself was almost a break.”
Holloway’s three children played on Lighthouse championship teams, including quarterback Connor Holloway’s 2019 season kick-started by the 32-0 Lions home victory that ended Carey’s 26-game win streak.
Cory Holloway, who coached through 2020, said, “What I miss is watching kids do things they didn’t think they could do. Your body is capable of more than you think—it’s the mental part that can hold you back. I have all the respect for Carey. They were never dirty. They played the game the right way.”
Asked about the demands of coaching football at a top high school level, Holloway said, “I didn’t realize how much time it took until I stopped. It just lives in your head.”
BUILDING A WINNER
Building a successful high school football program takes plenty of brainstorming, hard work and a vision of the future. Fortunately for Carey football, Lane Kirkland brought all those things to the table.
“Work is what life is all about, and it translates into good football players,” said Kirkland.
After graduating from Carey High in 1989, Kirkland earned his associate degree from Ricks College, picked up his bachelor’s degree in history from Boise State University in 1996 and added an education degree from Idaho State University in 1998.
He taught and head-coached 11-man football at Oakley High in 1998 and helped with the track program there. He moved to Hailey’s Wood River High School in 1999 and helped coach football, basketball and track teams. Then, he took over his father Heber’s teaching position and head football coaching job at Carey.
Durtschi said, “I first met Lane at ISU. He’d drive down to ISU, and we’d hang out. We talked football all the time. I’ve learned so much from him. When I came to teach at Carey in 2005, I started coaching the offensive and defensive lines, and then took over for Lee Cook as the defensive coordinator in 2013.”
As Carey grew into a football powerhouse under Kirkland, he started adding more coaches to the staff, which he called a “huge positive.”
He started a punt, pass and kick program for youth. During spring, there have been high school and junior high football camps. In 2006, Kirkland added a full-contact summer camp in late July. Sales of Carey football apparel have added revenue and enhanced Panther pride.
Win or lose, Carey football players have come to the sidelines and sung “Onward Carey” to the crowd in the bleachers after a game—continuing a tradition started by Heber Kirkland. Six years ago, Carey started a fund-raising rib dinner during March where players would sell tickets, prepare and serve the meal.
In pre-season drills, Carey players for the last 14 years have climbed the trail up Queen’s Crown outside town and listened to inspirational speakers. Now, an air horn sounds when Carey scores a touchdown. As always, the Panther players and coaches happily celebrate a score with a mass huddle on the field near the goal line—with Kirkland smack dab in the middle.
Don’t forget the sandbags.
Realizing that Carey with its rise to football prominence needed to be more prepared and disciplined, and better conditioned, Kirkland and his staff came up with the idea of strapping sandbags on the shoulders and backs of player during practices.
Kirkland said, “The sandbags are 30 to 40 pounds. The players all start practice by carrying one on their shoulders and back and running 600 yards with it. Then we use them for drills such as burpees with an overhead press to follow, squats, curls, shoulder presses, tons of core work.
“We have used this as our substitute for the weight room and have seen huge results from it. Our ankle and knee injuries have really declined, and our core and sheer physicality like in shedding blocks have greatly increased. It’s a farm boy mentality because that is who we are.”
During the last practice of a season, Panther players dump out their cleverly named personal sandbags on the field and spread the ashes around. They have fun doing it. Durtschi said, “Lane always wants the kids to enjoy what they’re doing. He feels it’s important to laugh and celebrate.”
Baird recalled, “Coach Kirkland was always laughing when he played quarterback in the scout defense drills during practice. He acted like one of the kids many times.”
You rarely saw Kirkland get upset with calls during the high pressure of a close grid game. “I wasn’t going to change the calls,” he said. “We’ve always received compliments from the officials for our behavior.”
Down deep, Kirkland has a strong work ethic and desire to excel. He said, “If you work hard, you get better. I’ve always been highly motivated to be successful. It’s been go big, or go home, in whatever I’ve done.”
He has managed the 100-acre Kirkland family farm in Carey for nearly two decades. It’s a six-month job, May through October. He changes the lines and markets the hay. It finishes for the year when he stakes and blows out the irrigation lines as the Carey team nears the playoffs.
Kirkland has also become a part-time electrician in addition to his landscaping skills. “I always like to stay busy. I like to work,” he said.
The tree house is a good example.
Kirkland said, “The tree house began in a very large poplar tree on the farm when I was 10. My brother Quinn and I were co-owners in the creation of it. My dad actually built a small treehouse in the same tree when he was a boy in the 1950s.
“We began collecting wood from the farm, the dump, and anywhere we could find. We mowed lawns in the summer and always had some extra cash we spent on buying nails to hold the thing together. We built a large 300-square-foot first level to begin, and then decided to just keep working our way up the tree.
“We created three more stories that decreased in size and stability as it went up. We spent a lot of time telling stories, rope swinging and hanging out. Our view over the valley was fantastic from 25 feet above the ground. It really was a miracle we never fell out of the thing.”
Looking out from his perch in the beautiful valley surrounding Carey, Kirkland has found a way to contribute much, close to home. He said, “And my great wife has been by my side the whole way.” So have children Charmaine, Daphne, Clarissa, Trevor, Madison and Teegan.
“It’s a small town,” Cody Baird explained. “Everybody kind of takes care of each other. You don’t get that someplace else.” ￼
