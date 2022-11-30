} Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lane Kirkland carries on a football legacy in small town Carey

22-year coach calls it a career

  • 1
22-11-09-carey-football-4-roland.jpg

Carey High School football coach Lane Kirkland pauses for a photo during a Panther practice Nov. 1 at Derrick Parke Memorial Field.

So, what’s it like coaching Idaho high school eight-man football for 22 seasons of harvest, hurrahs, championships and occasional heartbreak?

What’s it like cradling a football and walking out onto a grassy field flanked by snow-capped mountains on your left and an endless prairie on your right, divided by a Main Street traveled by hard-working farmers and public servants determined to do right by their children?

That’s small-town southern Idaho in a nutshell, fertile soil for Lane Kirkland in guiding the fortunes of the Carey High School football team since 2001. He has formed enduring relationships, won games he shouldn’t have, suffered painful losses, and helped young men through the difficult days of adolescence.

22-11-09-carey-football-1-roland.jpg

Carey players circle up during a team practice.
22-11-09-carey-football-9-roland.jpg

Carey Panthers practice in Carey.
Load comments