Already notching its first victories of the young 2022 season, the Wood River High School varsity softball team has already eclipsed last year’s win total and looks to add many more as the spring progresses.
In his third year at the helm, head coach Matt Nelson led the Lady Wolverines to two victories over Caldwell in the season-opening doubleheader on March 19 and another win against Fruitland on Saturday.
“I think we’ll be sitting pretty this year with this team,” Nelson said. “If we get the bats going with speed on bases, we’ll throw other teams a fit. The good thing is that we’ve struggled so much before that other teams won’t see us coming, so I’m excited about putting some shock and awe in the season.”
WRHS has a full roster of experienced players, with 10 seniors across the varsity and JV, plus six more juniors to add to the cushion of leadership. The cornerstone of the seniors is pitcher Caroline Seaward, who leads the deep pitching staff.
“The pitching staff is as good as ever in history,” Nelson said. “Caroline is the senior leader on the staff. She has a lot of confidence on the hill. She’s a tremendous leader and determined for a championship run.”
Joining Seaward in the varsity’s senior cohort are Devon Peterson, Grace Peterson, RaeAnne Slone, Olivia Adams and Bryna Neace.
Another bright spot is the junior class, who have been together since they were in elementary school. Jette Ward, Kacie Flolo, Grendel Sprong, Bella Hadam, Gretchen Atienza and Brooke Black all have a chance to make a lasting impact on the team.
Wood River (3-3) most recently beat Fruitland 24-0, with Nelson’s daughter, Makinzie Nelson, putting on an impressive show. Nelson, the lone freshman on varsity, drove in 7 RBIs and went 5-for-5 at the plate while hitting for the cycle, including a grand slam. She also got the win on the mound by throwing a no-hitter (nine strikeouts); only an error kept her from a perfect game.
Seaward went 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs against Fruitland, and Ward, Flolo, Hadam, Slone and Rebecca Atienza finished with one hit each. Gretchen Atienza also went 3-for-3.
WRHS builds confidence in Caldwell
The Lady Wolverines opened the season with back-to-back victories over Caldwell in the doubleheader, 25-6 and 15-4.
In Game 1, Seaward was the winning pitcher by going six innings with 5 strikeouts. Wood River collected 15 hits as a team.
In Game 2, Ward got the win on the mound by allowing only 4 runs on 4 hits.
After the two-game sweep of Caldwell, Wood River traveled to Vallivue High School for the WTP Tournament but lost three straight against Ontario 17-6, Centennial 16-1 and Emmett 10-1.
This season has seen an early jolt of team cohesiveness for the Lady Wolverines, Nelson said. Before the season, WRHS went on a team bonding trip, and so far, the results have been positive.
“We’re confident, and we expect to win every game we play,” Nelson said. “This is the first time in three years that we have a committed team.”
WRHS was at Twin Falls on Tuesday, which ended after press time. This weekend, the Lady Wolverines will compete in the Kimberly Tournament but will open their home season Wednesday, April 6, against Twin Falls at WRHS.
WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
Varsity
Head coach—Matt Nelson (3rd year, 1-12 last season).
Seniors (6)—Devon Peterson (INF), Grace Peterson (OF), Caroline Seaward (P, OF), RaeAnne Slone (UTL), Olivia Adams (1B, 3B), Bryna Neace (UTL).
Juniors (6)—Gretchen Atienza (UTL), Kacie Flolo (C, INF), Jette Ward (P, UTL), Grendal Sprong (SS, 3B), Brooke Black (1B, OF), Bella Hadam (INF).
Freshmen (1)—Makinzie Nelson (P, OF).
Junior Varsity
Junior Varsity Seniors (4)—Kayden Ratliff (UTL), Tatiana Montenegro (UTL), Kimberly Hidalgo (P, OF), Olivia Camilli (OF).
Sophomores (1)—Alison Hidalgo (UTL).
Freshmen (6)—Delany Stinnett (UTL), Marlee McClean (UTL), Rebecca Atienza (C, INF), Isabella Vazquez (UTL), Rilee Funk (C, INF), Grace Adams (UTL).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In