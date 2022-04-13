The Wood River Lady Wolverines continued their strong start to the season, sweeping the Burley Bobcats and propelling the Wood River High School varsity softball team to 10 wins on the year.
Coming off an emotional win against Twin Falls—their first win over the Lady Bruins since 2013—Wood River carried momentum into Friday to beat Burley 7-5 in both games.
In Game 1, Wood River (10-4, 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference) tallied nine hits and allowed only one error. Senior Caroline Seaward (3-0) received the win with 4.2 innings pitched on the mound, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while striking out two Burley batters.
Freshman Makinzie Nelson went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, and junior Grendel Sprong went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.
Junior Bella Hadam went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and junior Jette Ward went 1-for-3.
Burley came out with a 2-0 lead by the third inning, but Wood River tied up the game 2-2. The Lady Wolverines then scored five runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.
In Game 2, Nelson (5-1) led Wood River over Burley (5-5, 0-4 GB7) by throwing a complete game on the mound with 11 strikeouts. She also allowed five runs (one earned) and only three walks. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with two runs.
Adding to the offense was Hadam (2-for-4, one run), Sprong (2-for-4, one run, one RBI), junior Kacie Flolo (1-for-3) and junior Gretchen Atienza (2-for-4, one RBI).
Up next for Wood River is a doubleheader at Jerome on April 15. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In