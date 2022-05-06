A coin flip decided Wood River’s fate—but that doesn’t matter to a Lady Wolverines team that feels like they have a shot to beat any team they face in the Great Basin 7 Softball Tournament.
“I think we have as good a chance as any team,” WRHS head coach Matt Nelson said. “I can’t guarantee anything, but I think this team has a lot of confidence going into the tournament. We’ve been playing solid softball. Our starting nine is looking tight right now. We are going into the conference tournament with three strong pitchers, which is a benefit that not every team has.”
Wood River (17-6, 9-3) finished the regular season tied with Mountain Home (13-8, 9-3) in the standings. Mountain Home scored the No. 2 seed in this weekend’s GB7 tournament based on a coin flip, which put Wood River on the road. Regardless, Wood River taking a high seed in this year’s tournament is something nobody saw coming.
“If we want any chance at going to state, we have to beat either Mountain Home or Twin Falls,” Nelson said. “We’ll have to do what we do, fight for runs and fight for every out. We’re in tournament mode, and so many things can happen, so we must go one pitch at a time.”
Like the baseball team, WRHS softball had a red-hot April, going 12-3, including a walk-off 11-10 victory over No. 1 Twin Falls on April 8. As a result, Wood River finished the regular season hot, taking the highest ranking in the IdahoSports.com 4A Power Rankings in the conference at No. 3. Only Bishop Kelly (18-4) and Emmett (17-4) are ranked higher, at No. 1 and 2, respectively.
Despite taking the No. 1 seed, Twin Falls is at No. 6, and Mountain Home is No. 9 in the state.
Leading the Lady Wolverines into the postseason are senior Caroline Seaward (5-1 win/loss record, 44.1 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts; .370 batting average, 20 hits), junior Grendel Sprong (.652 BA, 30 hits, 27 RBIs), junior Jette Ward (1-1, 7 Ks, 13.1 IP; .429 BA, 30 hits, 36 runs) and freshman Makinzie Nelson (8-1, 86 Ks, 5.22 ERA; .712 BA, 47 hits, 2 HR, 40 runs).
Due to their No. 3 seed, the Wolverines first two rounds of the GB7 Tournament are at Mountain Home on Saturday, May 7. Wood River opens play at 11 a.m. against the play-in game winner between Canyon Ridge (2-22, 2-10) and Minico (2-18, 0-12). Wood River is 4-0 against both teams.
If Wood River moves onto the semifinals against Mountain Home, that game will all but be guarenteed to be a barnburner. Wood River and Mountain Home split their series doubleheader on April 21, with the Lady Tigers winning the first game 10-7, but Wood River winning the second game 7-6. ￼
