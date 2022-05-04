Friday was a day of celebration both on and off the diamond for the Wood River Lady Wolverines. They finished an impressive comeback year, beating Canyon Ridge 18-8 at Wood River for Senior Day to end the regular season.
The afternoon game in Hailey saw the Lady Wolverines drive in four, six and four runs in the first three innings, respectively, to jump to a 14-2 lead. Canyon Ridge did enough to stave off an early exit in the latter part of the game, but succumbed to Wood River’s offense in the sixth inning. The Lady Wolverines added four more runs to enforce the 10-run rule and wrap up the victory.
Leading the Wood River offense was freshman Makinzie Nelson (3-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), junior Bella Hadam (2-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs) and senior Olivia Adams (2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs).
Senior Caroline Seaward earned the win in her final home game. Seaward (5-1) went six innings, threw two strikeouts and allowed four earned runs and 10 hits.
“I think Caroline is a phenomenal pitcher,” Matt Nelson said. “She has turned into a pitcher rather than a thrower. She hits her spots and has learned pitching counts, and she learned to be mentally tough on the bump.”
After the game, Seaward, Adams, and the rest of the seniors were honored. Those seniors are RaeAnne Sloane (1-for-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Kimberly Hidalgo, Bryna Neace, Tatiana Montenegro, Devon Peterson and Gracie Peterson.
“I’m proud of this senior class,” Matt Nelson said. “They’ve shown mental toughness. They’ve shown what it takes to be leaders. I think these girls are going to go a long way.”
As the regular season ends, Wood River (17-6, 9-3 Great Basin 7 Conference) finds itself in unfamiliar terrain.
It’s been quite a different season for third-year coach Matt Nelson (20-28 overall record). Nelson has turned around a WRHS softball program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, when Wood River finished 12-11 (6-5 in conference). Last season, WRHS went 3-21 overall; however, this season’s 17-win total is the top overall in the Great Basin 7 Conference.
One reason for the quick turnaround is that the junior and senior classes have played together since their Wood River Middle School days.
Matt Nelson said that the senior class is adding that final piece to the puzzle: confidence.
“We have some of the most athletic kids in the state, so that confidence and the belief in themselves and the belief in the system have given us a good shot at unbelievable things,” he said.
Along with the senior leadership and the experienced juniors, the additions of junior Grendel Sprong and Nelson’s daughter, Makinzie Nelson, have catapulted Wood River to the top of the conference standings.
After Wood River’s 18-8-win, Wood River and Mountain Home (13-8, 9-3 GB7) stood in a tie for second place in the final standings for the GB7 Softball Tournament, with Twin Falls (15-9, 10-2) in first.
Because both teams split their season matchups, the tie was broken with a coin flip, which Wood River lost. So, as the season closed and the GB7 Tournament is set, Wood River is the No. 3 seed while Mountain Home is the No. 2 seed.
Rounds one and two of the playoffs are Saturday, May 7, with Twin Falls and Mountain Home as the host teams. Wood River will play the winner of No. 6 Canyon Ridge (2-22, 2-10) and No. 7 Minico (2-16, 0-12) at 11 a.m. If Wood River wins, the Lady Wolverines will play Mountain Home at 1 p.m. ￼
