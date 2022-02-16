The Carey High School varsity girls basketball team will begin play at the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout Basketball Tournament this week.
The Lady Panthers (12-7) went into the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference Tournament last week as the No. 2 seed, then proceeded to go on a run to win the entire tournament, beating No. 1 Dietrich in the championship game, 45-31, on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Dietrich (15-7) failed to make the state tournament despite being ranked No. 5 by MaxPreps in Idaho prior to the conference tournament. In a bid to earn the final conference spot at state, the Lady Blue Devils lost to No. 3 Richfield (21-4) on Thursday, Feb. 10, 45-42, in overtime.
Now, Carey prepares as the No. 8 seed at state, matching up against the No. 1 Rockland, the top overall team in Idaho. Rockland (21-1) won the Rocky Mountain Conference Tournament beating Hillcrest, 51-41, in the championship game.
These are familiar foes. Last year, Carey beat Rockland in the third-place game at Nampa High School, as Carey’s all-time leading scorer Kylie Wood finished her career with 32 points.
The red-hot Lady Panthers no longer have Wood, but they do have team cohesiveness that propelled Carey to win seven straight, including three in the conference tournament. Since Jan. 6, the Lady Panthers went 9-2 to close out the season.
Against Dietrich, juniors Berenice Vargas (16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) and Jane Parke (12 points, 7 rebounds) led the Lady Panthers to the victory.
Carey grabbed wins against Hagerman, 49-7, then Richfield, 36-32, to reach the championship game.
The tip-off to Thursday’s game is scheduled for noon at Nampa High School. The game will also be live-streamed on the NFHS Network. ￼
