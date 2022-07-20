21-08-25-killebrew Thompson Memorial Auction 11 Roland.jpg

ESPN broadcaster and Killebrew-Thompson legend Chris Berman tees off at Elkhorn Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 21.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The 46th Annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial will be held on August 17-20 at Sun Valley Golf Resort. The deadline to enter has been extended to Friday, July 22. For questions about registration, contact Patrick Magee at 208-726-1049 or via email at patrick@ktmgolf.com. Sponsorship spaces are still available. If you or your company are interested in participating or showing your support through a promotional sponsorship, contact Hannah Stauts at 208-726-1049 or via email at hannah@ktmgolf.com

