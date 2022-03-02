Wood River High School senior Dana Kriesien signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf at Sweet Briar College last Thursday at the WRHS DLL Room.
“I feel lucky that I found this hidden gem of a college,” Kriesien said. “I’m the first Idahoan to ever attend Sweet Briar College.”
Her father, Brian Kriesien, her mother, Jennifer Dye and WRHS girls golf coach Anna Edwards joined Dana for the event.
Sweet Briar College is a private women’s college in Sweet Briar, Virginia, and is an NCAA Division 3 school in athletics.
The Sweet Briar College Vixens specialize in cross-country, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, field hockey and golf. The school also specializes in equestrian competitions, for which the school is an NCEA Division 1 program.
Along with golf, Kriesien plans to try out for showjumping for the equestrian team. Kriesien has a deep history with riding horses, as she competes in barrel racing, breakaway roping and pole bending in the local Idaho rodeo circuit.
“Of course, I am super proud,” her father, Brian Kriesien said. “Dana manifested this by herself. I am proud of her achievements.”
Kriesien is attending in fall 2022 and will study psychology and pre-law.
