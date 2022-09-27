The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame has selected nine individuals for induction next March, including Sun Valley's Kent Kreitler and Gary Black. 

Among the inductees are three of the most important foundational athletes in snowboarding, including X-Games gold medalist, U.S. Open champion and Boarding for Breast Cancer pioneer Tina Basich; America’s first Olympic snowboard medalist Shannon Dunn-Downing; and the “father of freestyle snowboarding” Terry Kidwell.

Speed skier C.J. Mueller, who held three world speed records, and freeskiing pioneer and Sun Valley native Kent Kreitler, who has over 100 first descents, were also recognized. The Hall will also induct one of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team’s most successful coaches, Phil McNichol.