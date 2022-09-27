The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame has selected nine individuals for induction next March, including Sun Valley's Kent Kreitler and Gary Black.
Among the inductees are three of the most important foundational athletes in snowboarding, including X-Games gold medalist, U.S. Open champion and Boarding for Breast Cancer pioneer Tina Basich; America’s first Olympic snowboard medalist Shannon Dunn-Downing; and the “father of freestyle snowboarding” Terry Kidwell.
Speed skier C.J. Mueller, who held three world speed records, and freeskiing pioneer and Sun Valley native Kent Kreitler, who has over 100 first descents, were also recognized. The Hall will also induct one of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team’s most successful coaches, Phil McNichol.
Other inductees include longtime Ski Racing International publisher and Sun Valley native Gary Black (posthumous); legendary Mammoth Mountain and Alterra Mountain Company leader Alan ‘Rusty’ Gregory; and legendary adaptive snowsports pioneer Gwen Allard.
“The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 represents some true luminaries who have achieved great success—not just for themselves, but in helping elevate our sports of skiing and snowboarding,” said Hall of Fame Board Chair Brian Fairbank, himself an honored member. “Our double induction at Big Sky Resort [Montana] this March will be a wonderful way for our entire sport to celebrate their accomplishments.”
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame is located in Ishpeming, Mich., where the National Ski Association (now U.S. Ski & Snowboard) was born in 1905. The Hall of Fame began in 1954, honoring athletes and sport builders. The Class of 2022 brings the total to 462 honored members.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held each year at a major national resort, with a subsequent enshrinement at the Hall in Ishpeming. The March 2023 ceremony at Big Sky Resort will be the first to feature a dual induction. In catching up following pandemic delays, the Class of 2021 will be celebrated on March 24 with the Class of 2022 inducted on March 25, 2023.
Olympic medalist athletes will be featured on each evening, with Class of 2018 inductee Bode Miller on Friday and America’s first Olympic snowboard medalist, Shannon Dunn-Dowling, on Saturday.
Recent induction sites have included resort towns of Sun Valley, Park City, Aspen, Palisades Tahoe, Steamboat Springs and Bretton Woods.
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame honors athletes, industry icons and innovators. Each year the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee and National Voting Panel select from a list of over 70 submitted nominations.
CLASS OF 2022 INDUCTEES
Induction: March 25, 2022 - Big Sky Resort
Gwen Allard (Mendon, Vermont)
A pioneering snowsports educator, Gwen Allard spent a half century focusing on helping others learn how to ski, with a particular focus on adaptive. She was one of the first to embrace adaptive education and went on to become a well-respected leader within the Professional Ski Instructors of America for her innovative teaching methodology and the ability to effectively communicate it to students and her perseverance in rallying the entire ski industry around adaptive sport. Now in her 80s, Allard continues to mentor others. She was named to the National Disabled Skiing Hall of Fame in 2001.
Tina Basich (Nevada City, California)
A pioneering athlete in slopestyle and big air snowboarding before it was in the Olympics, Tina Basich won X-Games and U.S. Open titles and is acclaimed for leading her sport to higher levels with public-facing events like Boarding for Breast Cancer. During the 1990s she was among the most visible riders in the new sport, springboarding from being named TransWorld Snowboarding Rider of the Year. Basich was tenacious in developing her sport, pushing sponsors to create the first women’s pro snowboard and teaming with fellow rider Shannon Dunn-Downing to launch innovative women’s clothing brands, including Prom and Tuesday.
Gary Black (Sun Valley, Idaho, posthumous)
A lifelong adventurer and newspaperman, Gary Black’s stewardship of Ski Racing International magazine for over three decades played a pivotal role in the growth of the sport—gaining global respect for his insightful sport coverage and the active role he played with the International Ski Federation (FIS), using his editorial voice to seek positive change in the sport. He was honored in the past by U.S. Ski & Snowboard, FIS and the International Ski History Association. He died in 2017 after a short illness.
Shannon Dunn-Downing (Steamboat Springs, Colorado)
A dominant force in the early days of snowboard competition, Shannon Dunn-Downing won an ISF World Championship title, back-to-back U.S. Open crowns and gold at the first X-Games. She was the first American to win an Olympic snowboard medal in the 1998 debut in Nagano. A pioneer in her sport, she developed women’s pro snowboards first with Simms and then with Burton. Partnering with fellow Hall of Famer Tina Basich, she helped start Boarding for Breast Cancer as well as innovating women’s technical clothing with Prom and Tuesday.
Terry Kidwell (Tahoma, California)
A legendary snowboard athlete who is respected in his sport as the father of freestyle snowboarding, dominating competition before his sport made its Olympic debut, Terry Kidwell won four halfpipe and three overall World Championship titles. His connection to snowboard goes back to 1977 when he rode a friends waterski-adapted-to-snow in their Tahoe City, California, home. His passion grew, leading him to ultimately define the terrain, the equipment and the style that still characterizes the sport today.
Alan 'Rusty' Gregory (Mammoth Mountain, California)
A passionate skier growing up in Southern California, Alan "Rusty" Gregory left an NFL career to work at Mammoth Mountain, moving up from a lift worker to ultimately become CEO and an owner. He went on to head up Alterra Mountain Company and played a pivotal role in its early growth and development of the Ikon pass.
Kent Kreitler (Sun Valley, Idaho)
A pioneer in the progression of his sport, Kent Kreitler is known as one of the most influential athletes in the early days of freeskiing, he was both a successful competitor and a big mountain filmer, with over 100 first descents to his credit. He began his career as a competitive freestyle skier when an injury pushed him into filming, where he starred in countless TGR, Matchstick and Warren Miller productions.
Phil McNichol (Washington, Connecticut)
A dynamic ski coach, Phil McNichol led the U.S. Ski Team’s men’s alpine team during its most successful period in history, helping boost athletes like Bode Miller, Daron Rahlves, Ted Ligety and others to success at the World Cup, World Championships and Olympics. In his tenure, seven different athletes gained podium or medal finishes, with the men’s team twice finishing second in the Nations’ Cup standings – 98 World Cup podiums in his tenure from 1996-2008.
CJ Mueller (Breckenridge, Colorado)
One of the dominant Americans in the pioneering days of speed skiing, he was the first man internationally to eclipse 130 mph on skis and held three world records. In his career he won three events and was a top-10 finisher in his sport’s Olympic demonstration event. Most of all, Mueller (nicknamed Crazy John, or CJ) was a pioneering voice for the sport at a critical period in the late 1980s, helping it in its formative years and boosting it into the 1992 Olympics, where he finished 10th.
OTHER INDUCTEES
Class of 2021
Selected in 2021 but not yet inducted
Induction: March 24, 2022 - Big Sky Resort
Sven Coomer (Sydney, Australia)— Known as the father of modern ski boots, he revolutionized plastic boots for comfort and performance.
Herman Dupré (Seven Springs, Pennsylvania; posthumous)—He pioneered snowmaking and lift development on his family farm later becoming Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs Resort.
Renie & Dave Gorsuch (Vail, Colorado; Dave Gorsuch posthumous)—Fellow athletes on the U.S. Ski Team, the husband-wife duo partnered to create one of America’s most impactful retail companies.
John Eaves (Calgary, Canada)—An iconic freestyle skiing athlete and film star whose roles in the James Bond "View to a Kill" and Bogner’s "Fire and Ice" helped revolutionize the sport.
Peter Graves (Putney, Vermont)—An American television personality and public address announcer known as the voice of the sport.
Mike Hattrup (Ketchum, Idaho)—One of the most influential skiers of the late-1980s and 1990s, starred in numerous films, including the iconic "Blizzard of Aahhhs" from Hall of Famer Greg Stump.
Jan Reynolds (Stowe, Vermont)—A biathlete turned expedition skier, she has a large resume of accomplishments, including first descents in the Himalayas and the circumnavigation of Mt. Everest on skis.
Alan Schoenberger (Park City, Utah)—A world freestyle champion who took the beauty of skiing into the theatrical realm.
Class of 2018
Selected in 2018 but not yet inducted.
Bode Miller (Franconia, New Hampshire)—One of the greatest alpine ski racers of all time, he won six Olympic medals, five World Championship titles and two overall World Cup crowns.
