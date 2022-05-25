Knights win 4A baseball championship—The Bishop Kelly Knights repeated as the 2022 4A Idaho State Baseball Champions by beating Twin Falls 15-0 in only five innings of play in the championship. Bishop Kelly (25-4) saw senior pitcher Colin Dempsey go five innings for the win. He struck out six batters. At the plate, seniors Jackson Hatch (2-for-3, 5 RBIs, 1 run, 1 home run), Ryan Grubb (2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 runs) and Caden Casagrande (1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 1 HR) led the Knights. Last season, the Knights beat Columbia 5-1 to win the 2021 title.

