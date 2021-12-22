American and defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim took the top score of 96 to win the women’s Superpipe at the Dew Tour over the weekend. U.S. Snowboard Team rider Taylor Gold took second place, while Chase Josey took a hard landing on his final run that put him in 10th place.
Kim takes first, Gold second in Dew Tour
Jon Mentzer
Sports Editor
Washington native. Seahawk faithful. Mariner apologist. Idaho Press Club Award winner. I report on sports and outdoors in the Wood River Valley.
