The 45th annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament is set to be back in action—and in person—this week, as the charity event returns to Sun Valley from Aug. 18-21.
After dealing with a virtual-only event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the KTM is seeing numbers (158 golfers) that were better than 2019 (137).
One of the highlights of the KTM event is this year’s Survivor Spotlight—seven-year-old Mahonri “Ri” Conde—and how his acceptance into a clinical trial at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital changed his world.
“KTM’s sole focus is to raise funds for cancer research and improving cancer patient care,” Executive Director Hannah Stauts said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome Ri Conde, an energetic and curious young kid, along with his family to our event this year. Ri’s story is an extraordinary testament to why funding for cancer research and patient care is so critical, and how it can improve and/or change an entire family’s life.”
Ri’s parents, Michelle and Jake Conde, endured weeks of uncertainty in terms of what might be wrong with Ri. He had fallen from a tree, but during the weeks following, his symptoms escalated from a persistent backache, to the sudden onset of scoliosis, to his whole body going numb from his neck down.
An MRI revealed that Ri had pilocytic astrocytoma, a slow-growing tumor attached to his spine. Surgery was inevitable, yet because of the tumor’s location along the spinal cord and its integration with Ri’s nervous system, it couldn’t be completely removed. Three months later, scans discovered a growing tumor and chemotherapy was the next step. Becoming immunocompromised during a pandemic would be just the beginning of so many fears for Ri and his family.
Ri was accepted into a clinical trial at St. Luke’s Children’s for selumetinib, a drug that has been FDA approved to treat other forms of cancer. He now takes four pills a day, with few side effects and a bright outlook on what the future holds.
“It’s easy,” Ri said. “It helps keep my tumor from growing.”
Clinical trials like this are made possible through efforts like the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial’s 44-year commitment to raising funds for cancer research.
Ri’s story will be celebrated this week, but there are countless of others who have benefited from the KTM event.
As for the golf, ESPN icon Chris Berman will once again grace Sun Valley’s Trail Creek course. Former Boise State and Washington football coach Chris Petersen and former professional baseball player Bobby Grich, who played second base for the Orioles and Angels in the 1970s, are scheduled to play as well.
The KTM event begins Aug. 18, with two days of guided fly-fishing, whitewater rafting, shooting sports, horseback riding and golf practice rounds.
The first round of the KTM Golf Tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, with a luncheon and fashion show at noon.
The famous auction gala is set to begin that evening at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday is the final day as the second round of golf wraps up with a tournament reception to follow at 6:30 p.m. The whole week then is capped off with a live “Concert for a Cure” with Petty Theft—a Tom Petty tribute band—at the Opera House. Concert tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
