The more the merrier for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, which is sending another athlete to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next month.
SVSEF XC Gold Team member Kevin Bolger is one of six men and eight women who will represent the United States on the Cross-Country ski team at 2022 Beijing games, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Friday morning. Cross-Country events are scheduled from Feb. 5-20.
“It's a childhood dream come true,” Bolger, 28, said in a statement. “Being named to my first Olympic team is something I’ve been working towards my entire career, and to be able to share this news with my family and everyone who has supported me to this point is just as rewarding as when I was told I made the team.”
After high school, Bolger moved from Wisconsin to ski for the SVSEF XC Post Grad team from 2011-2013 and then for the University of Utah from 2013-2017. Since 2017, he has been a member of the SVSEF XC Gold Team. At a minimum, Bolger will compete in the Men’s Freestyle Sprint, currently scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8.
"We’re so stoked for Kevin on his Olympic nomination, and it’s been fun to support him on this journey since he spent some Post Grad years in Sun Valley a decade ago,” SVSEF XC Gold Team Head Coach Chris Mallory said. “This sport takes years of work and lots of determination to get to this level, and the SVSEF community is excited to cheer him on in a few weeks."
Bolger grew up in Minocqua, Wisconsin, where his love for sliding across the snow with skis on his feet began in the third grade. His unrelenting passion for the sport combined with the hard work and commitment it takes to excel has driven Kevin to chase his Olympic dream. One of his favorite ski memories is winning his first U.S. National title with his parents in the crowd. The opportunity to consistently set the bar higher with his goals in skiing is what drives him daily and crossing the finish line at the Olympic Games will be the pinnacle of Kevin's career to date, SVSEF said in a statement.
"We’re really proud of Kevin—he started with our program as a post-grad for a couple of years and went on to continue building his career at the University of Utah,” SVSEF Cross-Country Program Director Rick Kapala said in a statement. “Coming back to our program as a Gold Team member—it feels great that he's followed his path, made this commitment, and now has this opportunity come full circle. It couldn't happen to a better guy. He’s a super hard worker. Super deserving. So happy for him. Now we’ll pull for him to find that gear, go to the Games, and have a result he will be stoked about. We're really happy for him!"
Bolger splits his time training at U.S. Team camps run regularly through the spring, summer, and fall in Sun Valley, Norway, and Sweden.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the men’s team I get to travel with to Beijing,” Bolger said. “It goes without saying the men’s team is putting up big results on the World Cup, and now I think we can expect some big results at the Olympics!”
SVSEF alumnus and Hailey native Chase Josey will also compete at the games, representing Team USA in the in Snowboard Halfpipe. Watch Team USA compete on the networks of NBC throughout the Olympics, Feb. 4-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
way to go kevin. way to go SVSF, way to go chris & rick!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In