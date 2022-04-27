Sara Youmans cyclist

Ketchum road cyclist Sara Youmans.

 Courtesy photo

Last weekend, Ketchum cyclist Sara Youmans, 26, won the Women’s Pro/1/2 division of the Davy Crockett Classic Stage Race in Crockett, Texas. Youmans won the first stage, the 7.5-mile Latexo Time Trial on Saturday morning with 19 minutes, 13 seconds, which was a minute and one second faster than second-place finisher Amber Smolik of Roxo Racing. Youmans defended her lead by taking third place in the 50-minute downtown criterium on Saturday afternoon, which ended in a bunch sprint. On Sunday, racing in the yellow race leader’s jersey, Youmans garnered second place in the 68.8-mile Lovelady Road Race, which gave her the overall stage race victory. Youmans rides for Orion Racing Women’s Cycling Team.

