Boise’s Michael Postaski was the inaugural 100-mile champion at the 10th annual Sturtevants Standhope Ultra Challenge.
Postaski finished in 26 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds.
He was followed by Park City, Utah’s, Jared Campbell (28:40.15); Santee, California’s, Orion Feist (30:46.23); Hood River, Oregon’s, Derek Wright (31:12.06); and Ketchum’s Jake Renz (32:40.04).
Sixteen of the 23 runners completed the first-ever running of the 100-mile race, which started on Saturday, July 23 and finished on Sunday.
The race was a single-loop trek circumnavigating the Pioneer Mountain Range.
Ketchum’s Justin Houck won the men’s 60K race in 7:21.19 and Gallatin Gateway’s Lindsey Anderson was the women’s 60K champion in 7:54.03.
Ketchum’s Delilah Carden placed third (9:38.58) in the women’s race. Sun Valley’s Mallory Tyler took fourth (9:39.47), Hailey’s Loree Berni finished sixth (10:19.05), Hailey’s Ashley Fassbender was 11th (11:09.25), and Hailey’s Laura Theis placed 15th (11:34.07).
There were 83 finishers (51 men, 32 women) in the 60K races.
Hailey’s Gardner Cord finished sixth (9:10.16) in the men’s race, while Ketchum’s Peter Holmes was seventh (9:20.58).
Twenty-three-year-old Peter Wolter of Hailey captured the men’s 30K in 2:27.08.
Hailey’s Jeffrey Roth, 57, took second in 4:03.09; Sun Valley’s Niels McMahon was third (4:09.55); Hailey 17-year-old Holden Archie placed fifth (4:20.38); Ketchum’s Daniel Rothman ninth (4:46.58); Ketchum’s Marcus Emerson 11th (4:56.04); Hailey’s Maxwell Benz 13th (5:10.49) and Hailey’s Cuyler Swindley 15th (5:22.09).
Thirty-eight runners finished the men’s race.
Bozeman, Montana’s, Kristina Trygstad-Saari grabbed the women’s 30K race in 3:22.13.
She was followed by Hailey’s Annika Landis (second, 3:59.23); Hailey’s Sophie O’Donnell (third, 4:09.53); Ketchum’s Cori Mooney (sixth, 4:25.42); Sun Valley’s Justin Calvin (eighth, 4:42.21); Ketchum’s Hannah Young (ninth, 4:47.48); Hailey’s Amy Kelly (11th, 4:59.35) and Hailey’s Nicole Kearney (13th, 5:12.01).
Sixty runners finished the women’s race. ￼
