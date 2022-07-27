Standhope Ultra Challenge 1

Boise’s Mike Postaski, bib No. 1, won the the Standhope Ultra Challenge 100-mile race Saturday, July 23 with a time of 26 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds. Ketchum’s Jake Renz, far left, placed fifth in 32:40.04.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Boise’s Michael Postaski was the inaugural 100-mile champion at the 10th annual Sturtevants Standhope Ultra Challenge.

Postaski finished in 26 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds.

He was followed by Park City, Utah’s, Jared Campbell (28:40.15); Santee, California’s, Orion Feist (30:46.23); Hood River, Oregon’s, Derek Wright (31:12.06); and Ketchum’s Jake Renz (32:40.04).

Standhope 100 Mile Run-Reuslts.jpg
Standhope 60K Mile Run-Reuslts-1-25.jpg
Standhope 60K Mile Run-Reuslts-26-59.jpg
Standhope 60K Mile Run-Reuslts-60-84.jpg
Standhope 60K Mile Run-Reuslts-DNF-DNS.jpg
Standhope 30K Mile Run-Reuslts-1-30.jpg
Standhope 30K Mile Run-Reuslts-31-63.jpg
Standhope 30K Mile Run-Reuslts-64-97.jpg
Standhope 30K Mile Run-Reuslts-98-DNF.jpg
Standhope 30K Mile Run-Reuslts-DNS-Frey.jpg
Standhope 30K Mile Run-Reuslts-DNS-Pickle-Miller.jpg
Standhope 100 Mile Map.jpg
