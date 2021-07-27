It's official: former Ketchum resident Adrienne Lyle and the rest of the U.S. equestrian team are Olympic medalists.
The trio took home silver in the dressage team grand prix special in the Tokyo Games early Tuesday morning, July 27, marking America's best performance in the discipline in more than 70 years.
Along with Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery tallied up 7,747 points, good for second place.
Riding her Hanoverian stallion Salvino, Lyle scored 2,504 points in her first run for the U.S. This is Lyle’s first Olympic medal.
Riding Suppenkasper, Peters—who also became the oldest U.S. Olympic medalist since 1952 at age 56—scored 2,558.5 points for the Americans. This is Peters’ second career Olympic medal. He previously earned bronze in 2016 with the U.S. team.
Posting the highest score for the Americans was Schut-Kery on her horse Sanceo. She scored a team-high 2,684.5 points. This is also the first Olympic medal in her career.
Germany won gold with 8,178 points and Great Britain won bronze with 7,723 points.
Despite coming in second place, this is a monumental achievement for Team USA. Powerhouses like England and Germany are usual medalists. Germany has won nearly every Olympic dressage team gold since 1984. The only year Germany didn’t win (2012) was when England won the gold at the London Games.
The U.S. team tied its highest performance in Olympic history on Tuesday morning. The U.S. also earned silver at the 1948 London Games.
Lyle is also competing in the individual dressage competition, which is currently in progress.
