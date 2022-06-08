Ketchum coed softball (copy)

The Ketchum City coed softball league started last week.

RECENT RESULTSJune 2

Lefty’s Bar & Grill 23, Magpies 12

Lefty’s Bar & Grill ended the opening game of the 2022 season in the sixth inning via the 10-run rule. Anthony Anderson scored four runs including a grand slam in the fourth inning. As for the Magpies, Matty Magpie Magoo went 5-for-5.

The Cellar Pub 20, Drunken Pirates 16

Max Tardy hit for the cycle and the Cellar Pub put down the Drunken Pirates. Mark Belmger hit an inside-the-park home run to help with the cause. The Pirates finally had a huge help from Garrett Hildenbranderson. The “Space Wolf,” as he likes to call himself, hit a grand slam, baffling everyone in the process.

UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)THURSDAY, JUNE 9 (Week 2)

5:45 p.m. Mavericks at Casino Shenanigans

7:00 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Mavericks

THURSDAY, JUNE 16 (Week 3)

5:45 p.m. Lefty’s at Cellar

7:00 p.m. Casino Shenanigans at Magpies

STANDINGSTEAM SPONSOR—RECORD, RUNS FOR, RUNS AGAINST

Lefty’s Bar & Grill—1-0, 23, 12

The Cellar Pub—1-0, 20, 16

Drunken Pirates—0-1, 16, 20

Magpies—0-1, 12, 23

Ketchum Shenanigans—0-0, 0, 0

The Wolverines—0-0, 0, 0

