RECENT RESULTSJune 2
Lefty’s Bar & Grill 23, Magpies 12
Lefty’s Bar & Grill ended the opening game of the 2022 season in the sixth inning via the 10-run rule. Anthony Anderson scored four runs including a grand slam in the fourth inning. As for the Magpies, Matty Magpie Magoo went 5-for-5.
The Cellar Pub 20, Drunken Pirates 16
Max Tardy hit for the cycle and the Cellar Pub put down the Drunken Pirates. Mark Belmger hit an inside-the-park home run to help with the cause. The Pirates finally had a huge help from Garrett Hildenbranderson. The “Space Wolf,” as he likes to call himself, hit a grand slam, baffling everyone in the process.
UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)THURSDAY, JUNE 9 (Week 2)
5:45 p.m. Mavericks at Casino Shenanigans
7:00 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Mavericks
THURSDAY, JUNE 16 (Week 3)
5:45 p.m. Lefty’s at Cellar
7:00 p.m. Casino Shenanigans at Magpies
STANDINGSTEAM SPONSOR—RECORD, RUNS FOR, RUNS AGAINST
Lefty’s Bar & Grill—1-0, 23, 12
The Cellar Pub—1-0, 20, 16
Drunken Pirates—0-1, 16, 20
Magpies—0-1, 12, 23
Ketchum Shenanigans—0-0, 0, 0
The Wolverines—0-0, 0, 0
