Addison Rafford

 Courtesy photo by Kyle Rafford

Ketchum local Addison Rafford recently qualified for the 2023 Freeride World Tour, the pinnacle of Big Mountain skiing competitions. She will join 11 other female skiers worldwide as they compete to become the Freeride World Champion. The World Tour consists of seven rounds around the globe, culminating with the finals in Verbier, Switzerland. Rafford competed in numerous qualifying competitions throughout North America this winter and won the final two events in Big Sky, Montana and Kirkwood, California, to take the top North American seed. Rafford is a recent graduate of the Sun Valley Community School and a 13-year Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation veteran, competing on the Mogul and the Big Mountain Teams.

