Mull

Richard Mull in 2022.

 Courtesy photo

Ketchum cyclists scored well at the Steamboat Springs Gravel bike race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. Rich Mull took home the win in the 100-mile race, 70+ years old division with a time of 5:45:49. This marks back to back victories in the annual race for Mull. Chrissy Grove placed 26th in the 60-mile race, 50-59 years division with a time of 4:04:21. Another local, Bill McCann, competed in and finished the 140-mile race with a time of 8:42:30.

