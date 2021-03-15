Over the course of a 12-year international competitive career in men’s snowboard halfpipe, Hailey’s Chase Josey, now 25, has tended to come up big at the crucial moments.
That was the case Saturday, March 13, during the 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships on an overcast, breezy and 38-degree day at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo.
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum Josey was the top American in the snowboard halfpipe final with a fifth-place finish in a strong field. His second run 81.00 score gave Josey his best result in three world championship visits.
The 2013 Sun Valley Community School graduate presented some of the most technical runs of the day and showed his deep arsenal of tricks with a double Michalchuk and a double Ally-oop, according to writer Jamie Wanzek of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.
Josey had entered the competition ranked 14th on the International Ski Federation (FIS) snowboard point list. He had placed 14th in the 2019 world championships at Park City, Utah, and 15th six years ago when the world meet was staged in Austria.
But three years ago in a win-or-go-home situation at Mammoth Mountain, Josey had won the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix event with a gargantuan 94.50 first run to clinch the fourth and final American men’s berth to the 2018 Winter Olympics.
And in his first Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park near PyeongChang, South Korea, Josey qualified seventh and finished sixth in the 2018 Olympic men’s snowboard halfpipe final.
Saturday’s effort at Aspen was a message from 2017 USSA Snowboarding Athlete of the Year Josey that you can’t overlook the off-season tree climbing arborist when it comes to qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Josey qualified fifth of 27 racers with an 84.75 Thursday at Aspen, behind Taylor Gold’s 88.50 for the Americans, but Josey held steady in Saturday’s finals to outscore sixth-place Chase Blackwell (80.50) and eighth-place Gold (78.25).
Nobody among the men had a suitable answer for 19-year-old Yuto Totsuka of Japan, the winner of the Aspen X Games men’s snowboard superpipe competition Jan. 31. Totsuka raced past top qualifier Scotty James of Australia with a third run score of 96.25.
Totsuka shrugged off a washout in the first run with back-to-back 93.00 and 96.25 scores for his first world championship. It denied silver medalist James, 26, who had led with a 90.50 first run, a chance for his fourth straight world title.
The winner started off his 96.25 run with a massive frontside double cork 1440, into a switch frontside double cork 1260 and switch backside double cork 1080, before ending with a mind-bending frontside double cork 1260, according to the FIS race report.
Two Swiss racers finished ahead of Josey in third and fourth places. They were two-time Olympian Jan Scherrer, 26, with an 87.00 for the bronze medal, and David Habluetzel, 24, with an 81.50 for fourth place.
Nearly unbeatable in the Buttermilk halfpipe during her impressive career, 20-year-old Chloe Kim won her second straight world championships title Saturday with a second run 93.75 in the women’s final.
The American has five wins and seven podiums in seven Aspen X Games starts. Saturday, she kicked off her latest victory with a backside 360 indy, followed by switch backside air that led to a switch frontside 1080, a frontside 900 tail grab and a perfect McTwist.
Second place went to American Maddie Mastro, 20. She finished an 89.00 score on her third run with a massive double crippler to hold off 31-year-old Queralt Castellet of Spain, who scored 87.50 for third.
The competitors return to Aspen Thursday, March 18, for the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe—before adjourning for the 2020-21 season and getting ready for the 2021-22 Olympic campaign.
