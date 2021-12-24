Wood River High School’s all-time leading basketball scorer Johnny Radford is off to a sizzling start in his freshman season for the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Radford scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lift the Yotes to a 93-79 Cascade Conference home victory over Walla Walla (Wash.) University in front of 825 spectators at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Radford (7-for-12 field goals, 4-for-8 from 3-point range) was the key scorer in two pivotal runs for College of Idaho. He drilled three consecutive 3-pointers in a 9-0 first-half run boosting the hosts to a 44-26 lead.
The 6-0, 165-point guard from Hailey added a baseline jumper and steal leading to a 3-point play after Walla Walla cut the sizable Yotes margin to just two points early in the second half. College of Idaho ended up shooting 52% from the field including a season-best 10 3-pointers.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, College of Idaho (10-3 overall, 8-1 home) pulled into a tie for second place with a 4-1 record in the 12-team Cascade Conference with a 69-55 home win over Lewis-Clark State (11-2, 4-1 CCC). Lewis-Clark was ranked 17th in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) poll.
This season, Radford has led the Yotes in scoring in three of the team’s 13 games. He logged back-to-back 19-point and 17-point outings in College of Idaho’s 77-64 and 94-73 home wins over Montana Western and Simpson (Calif.) on Nov. 19-20.
Radford, a 2020 Wood River graduate who finished his Wolverine career with 1,393 career points, is now averaging 7.1 points per game and averaging 12.8 minutes for the Yotes. He leads the team in 3-point shooting success with 19-for-40 (47.5%).
He is one of 10 freshmen on coach Colby Blaine’s 16-player roster. Last winter, during C of I’s truncated 8-9 season due to coronavirus, Radford averaged 5.1 points per game, including 17-for-54 (35%) in 3-pointers, over 15 games. He is still classified as a freshman for 2021-22.
College of Idaho returns to action after the holiday on Friday, Dec. 31 against Bushnell (4-6, 2-3 CCC) at Eugene (Ore.) and against Corban (6-7, 1-4 CCC) at Salem (Ore.). The Yotes host league-leading Oregon Tech (8-5, 5-0 CCC) on Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In