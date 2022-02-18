Making his Paralympics debut, Bellevue native and alpine racer Jesse Keefe has officially been named to the 2022 U.S. Paralympics Alpine Skiing Team. He’ll compete at the Beijing games in March.
Keefe—a senior at Sun Valley Community School and a member of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s FIS Alpine Team—was named to the team on Wednesday afternoon while at the Para Alpine Olympic Training Camp at Bald Mountain, which was hosted by Sun Valley Resort. Keefe was training alongside other National Team athletes preparing for their trip to Beijing.
“This feels great, it’s something that I’ve been striving for a very long time,” Keefe said. “Being able to go [to Beijing] is a huge honor, and I’m super excited to go.”
Keefe, 17, has emerged as one of alpine racing’s brightest stars, both in the Wood River Valley and on the World Para Alpine Skiing circuit in Europe. He’s the youngest member of Team USA.
As a first-timer, Keefe said he’s looking to gain experience in Beijing, while working on his progression and getting to know what the Games are like.
“If I can get experience during the training, I think I can give it my all, and we’ll see what I can do,” Keefe said.
He earned his position with the National Para Alpine Team after a series of impressive finishes in World Para Alpine Skiing races over the 2021-2022 season. He accrued nine top-3 finishes across three Slalom, three Giant Slalom, and three Super G races, including two golds and a bronze at the National Championships in Winter Park, Colorado.
Keefe’s performance this season ranks him 15th in Slalom, 35th in Giant Slalom and 34th in Super G by the International Paralympic Committee.
His time in Europe was special. Keefe competed in his first World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in December, then a month later he gained steam at the Downhill races in Lillehammer, Norway, in January.
Åre, Sweden, was his next stop after that, and Keefe said that it was one of the best experiences he’s ever had. Aside from skiing, he loved the culture.
“Personally, the food was one of my favorite parts of the European culture,” he said. “Seeing the architecture, too. Seeing all of the different buildings, which are built so much differently. It’s crazy to see their architecture. I thought it was really interesting.”
He’s one of 17 athletes named to Team USA. Others headlining the team are seven-time Paralympic medalist Laurie Stephens (Wenham, Massachusetts) and three-time Paralympic medalist Danelle Umstead (Park City).
Other skiers who made the Paralympics and were training at the Para Alpine Olympic Training Camp at Bald Mountain are Ravi Drugan (Eugene, Oregon), Andrew Kurka (Palmer, Alaska), Andrew Haraghey (Enfield, Connecticut), Connor Hogan (Foxborough, Massachusetts), Thomas Walsh (Vail, Colorado) and Spencer Wood (Pittsfield, Vermont).
Keefe joins local Nordic skier Jake Adicoff and guide Sam Wood as local athletes headed to the Beijing Paralympics.
He also joins an ever-growing list of local Olympic and Paralympic royalty who call Bald Mountain their home mountain.
“I feel like I couldn’t have done it without Bald Mountain,” Keefe said. “The mountain is steep. The groomers are always nice. Putting gates out there and just going is always perfect. It’s always good training. I feel like the mountain and the SVSEF, in general, have played a huge part in helping me get to where I am today.”
Keefe was born without an ankle bone in his right foot, which necessitated amputation when he was 11 months old. He uses a basic prosthetic carbon-fiber shell that is a “foot” inside his Lange 130 Race ski boot. He gets a custom-fitted liner in his boot from SureFoot in Ketchum.
Technology has changed over the years. One addition to his prosthetic is he now has a knee brace, which helps with control, allowing Keefe to turn more accurately. According to Keefe, the new technology feels better and more natural. For walking around and working out in the gym, Keefe uses a carbon-fiber running bladed foot.
His disability never slowed him down. Keefe grew up in a passionate skiing family, whose encouragement put him in skis at just 2 years old. He instantly showed promise. At only 3, he won his first race at the local Kindercup. At 7, he joined the SVSEF.
“I could thank so many people,” Keefe said.
The first people that come to his mind are his parents, Matt Keefe and Krista Gehrke. Another huge supporter is his grandfather, Bill Gehrke.
“I thank all of the people at the SVSEF,” Keefe added. “[SVSEF Head FIS Coach] Gladys Weidt. I’d also like to thank my new coaches, Tony McAllister and Brandon Ruby. They’ve given me input that I never thought I’d get. There’s so much more that I’ve learned about skiing. I appreciate them.”
Another organization that Keefe wants to thank is Higher Ground Sun Valley, because of the doors they helped open.
“They helped me build up confidence with my prosthetic,” Keefe said. “It was a huge motivation for me.”
The Opening Ceremonies for the Paralympics in Beijing are on March 4. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In