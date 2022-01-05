Davis U.S. Cross-Country Team’s Jesse Diggins took 13th in Stage 5 of the FIS Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Monday’s 10-kilometer classic mass start. The finish dropped Diggins to sixth overall in the Tour de Ski; however, she moved into second in the overall FIS World Cup standings. Diggins is currently only five points behind Sweden’s Frida Karlsson in the overall points race.

