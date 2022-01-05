Davis U.S. Cross-Country Team’s Jesse Diggins took 13th in Stage 5 of the FIS Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Monday’s 10-kilometer classic mass start. The finish dropped Diggins to sixth overall in the Tour de Ski; however, she moved into second in the overall FIS World Cup standings. Diggins is currently only five points behind Sweden’s Frida Karlsson in the overall points race.
Jesse Diggins takes 13th at Tour de Ski Stage 5
Tags
Jon Mentzer
Sports Editor
Washington native. Seahawk faithful. Mariner apologist. Idaho Press Club Award winner. I report on sports and outdoors in the Wood River Valley.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs
- Blaine County’s risk deemed ‘high’ as COVID-19 case rate soars to 2021 peak
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County
- 'King' Karl owned 2021
- Winter storm warning in effect in north valley
- Sharon Davies
- Amid omicron surge, BCSD changes COVID-19 policy
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings
- Bellevue issues boil advisory for city water
- Winter storm warning extended to Wednesday evening
Images
Commented
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (22)
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage (20)
- Ketchum vows to not enforce federal immigration laws (19)
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County (17)
- Ketchum P&Z voted to make our problems worse (15)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (14)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs (12)
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum (12)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (11)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (9)
- Ketchum eyes plan to hire lobbyist for resort cities (9)
- Galena Lodge belongs to all of us. Help support it (8)
- Local-option taxes lead to fiscal fortune in the valley (7)
- Ketchum leaders appoint new P&Z commissioner (6)
- Manchin offers the Democrats a lifeline (6)
- Changes to Sun Valley ‘hillside ordinance’ finalized (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Stand in the place where you live (5)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (5)
- A 'Fawn'd' Farewell (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- What if you could own a share of Galena Lodge? (4)
- Involved parties quiet on future of infamous Ketchum ‘hole’ (4)
- Hospital to ramp up testing as state reports jump in omicron COVID-19 cases (4)
- 104-unit apartment project in Hailey clears P&Z (4)
- Friedman operations hit new highs in November (4)
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61 (4)
- Lawsuit challenges Idaho's recent wolf-trapping bill (3)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- Resolutions for a better New Year (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- When will America stop letting school kids be gunned down? (3)
- F&G to assess big-game herds from helicopter (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Housing Authority appoints two new board members (3)
- Alternatives to bigger jails aren't a partisan issue (2)
- Housing crisis prompted range of responses in 2021 (2)
- Ketchum passes milestone in Warm Springs Ranch campaign (2)
- Hailey to leave mask order intact through holidays (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new building density, electric-vehicle charging requirements (2)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- How the beauty of Sun Valley shapes its art (2)
- Plan to party (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Blaine County's COVID-19 risk level stays ‘moderate’ (2)
- Ketchum advances plan to protect pieces of history (2)
- It's time to talk about the airport (2)
- 'King' Karl owned 2021 (2)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (2)
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- 'Responsible' gun owner wrote an irresponsible opinion (1)
- The mountain is calling (1)
- Sun Valley leaders OK changes to 'Sunshine' project (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Ketchum plans to move public recycling site (1)
- Idaho unemployment rate drops (1)
- A noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- Ketchum inches closer to reaching Warm Springs Ranch goal (1)
- History shouldn’t hammer today (1)
- County mulls change to allow 'tiny homes on wheels' (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- In Hailey, 'tourist tax' collections stay in good shape (1)
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- Rev. Ronald Wekerle returns to Idaho after service in Latin America and studies in Rome (1)
- Steve Hartgen made Idaho better (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- This holiday, remember what makes our Valley special (1)
- A collective ‘meh’ (1)
- Inside Hailey’s development boom: A look at changing trends in 2021 (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Is the American Dream fading in the West? (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In