After a two-year absence, the best party on snow was at it again.
The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation celebrated the 23rd Janss Pro-Am Classic March 31 through April 2.
The event was held in memory of Bill Janss, an early supporter of Sun Valley’s junior racing programs and a true advocate of winter sports in the Wood River Valley. The three-day event—billed as “the best party on snow”—continued to honor traditions started when the event was founded in 1998. The event serves as a tribute to Janss’ unrelenting commitment to the community.
“After two long years of reflection, adaptation and planning, it was an inspired return of our iconic Janss Pro-Am,” SVSEF Executive Director Scott McGrew said. “By hosting a variety of new venues and highlighting our unique culture and history with each aspect of the event, we created a truly authentic and memorable experience for our friends and supporters. The event was a magnificent success for our programs, our kids and our community of mountain lovers.”
A special appearance and speech by Olympic gold medalist and SVSEF Alum Picabo Street helped raise money for SVSEF scholarship funds that support many of the 850-plus athletes taking part in skiing and snowboarding from the grassroots to the grand stage. More than $360,000 in financial aid has been distributed this season to athletes in SVSEF programs thanks to generous donors and the commitment our community displays through events like the Janss.
This year’s event kicked off with a welcome reception at Michel’s Christiania, where 14 teams met their pros, and the first of many costume changes were unveiled to promote this year’s theme, “Elite Average Games.”
Teams picked a country and a sport that represents the spirit of the “games” in their unique way. So from the American Downhillers, Antarctica Synchronized Swimming Team, and Blades of Glory to the Australian Surf Team, Norwegian Biathlon, Original Olympians and Sun Valley Ski Patrol (as themselves)—the teams competed in more than just a ski race.
Six different games of skill and hilarity were in the mix. Teams earned points along the way by going head-to-head in contests involving rigatoni noodles and skewers (“Noodling Around”), pedometers (“Shake What Your Momma Gave Ya”), ping pong balls (“Tilt-A-Cup”), slinkies (“Pink Elephant”) and the proverbial attempt to put portable sunshade tents back in their case (“This Is In-Tents”).
Good times and great food included a private fondue lunch at the Roundhouse, an après ski party sponsored by Sturtevants at Apple’s Bar & Grill, a barbecue lunch sponsored by PK’s Ski & Sports, and a gala dinner with live music by the Pisten Bullys. Handicapping runs for the Janss marquis dual giant slalom ski race took place on Friday in the lead-up to the finals on Saturday, with fierce competition announced over the PA by NBC commentator and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino alongside McGrew.
The pros led the charge for their teams. Their backgrounds ran the gamut from Olympic-level, collegiate, and current U.S. Ski Team ski racers, to world champion water skiers, former pro mogul skiers, with several SVSEF alumni among the group. Amber Acker-Sanborn, Will Brandenburg, Miles Fink-Debray, Michael Desler, Charlotte Gourlay, DJ Hart, Mike Hattrup, Sean Higgins, Bob LaPoint, Wes Powell, Erika Rixon, Jack Smith, James Tautkus (“Taco”) and John Zuck laid it all on the line both socially and athletically in the quest to take home this year’s Janss Pro-Am Classic awards, presented at the final gala event.
2022 Janss Pro-Am Classic Awards
Speed Cup – Dream Team – Miles Fink-Debray (Pro), Ben Erichson, Wes Fluechaus, Mark Masur, Carl Rixon, Ben Selznick.
1st Place Team – Olympic Spirit – Charlotte Gourlay (Pro), Janet Appleton, Liz Brown, Julie Daniels West, Paige Lethbridge, Christy Luby Johnson.
2nd Place Team – Original Olympians – Wes Powell (Pro), James Fisher, Mike Gilman, Tor Jensen, Josiah Rosser, Bill Shaw.
3rd Place Team – Australian Surf Team – Erika Rixon (Pro), Jordan Fitzgerald, Laurel Holland, Buffalo Rixon, Katherine Rixon, Matt Walker
Spirit Award – Bill Cimino.
Best Crash – Tie between Taco and Wes Powell.
Best Costumes – Scottish Synchronized Swim Team – Jack Smith (Pro), Dell-Ann Benson, Tom Benson, Heather Black, Betsy Service, David Service.
Most Elite-ly Average – Team ‘Merica - Amber Acker-Sanborn (Pro), Mark Acker, Randy Acker, Travis Jones, Reid Sanborn, Ryder Sanborn. ￼
