Jake Adicoff was at it again Wednesday.
The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum took his second silver medal of the Paralympics in Beijing, this time in the men’s vision-impaired 1.2-kilometer Nordic sprint with a time of 3 minutes, 20.3 seconds. This is Adicoff’s third overall medal for his career—and second medal with guide Sam Wood. The duo recently took silver in the 20K on March 5.
“It feels good,” Adicoff said. “This is definitely the best sprint I’ve ever done. Second is not our goal going into the day, but we feel really good about the race. I’m really happy.”
Earlier in the week, Adicoff took a time of 58:54.4 in the 20K to earn his first silver of the 2022 Paralympics.
The Idaho native took second place to Canada’s Brian McKeever in the 20K and the 1.2K. McKeever (guided by Russell Kennedy) now has 15 career Paralympic titles. Next for Adicoff and Wood is the men’s middl-distance vision-impaired 10K on Saturday morning.
