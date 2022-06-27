Local Nordic standouts Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood added another laurel to a stellar season last week when U.S. Ski and Snowboard named the team Adaptive Athletes of the Year.
With Wood guiding Adicoff, who is legally blind, the pair shined in the year's biggest events. In January, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation XC Gold Teamers won gold, silver and bronze at the Para World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway. Two months later, they took two silvers at the the Paralympic Games in Beijing before anchoring the U.S. team's golden effort in the mixed team relay.
"Beyond the medals, Adicoff and Wood have been role models in the sport with their professional way of working together and communications style—setting a new high bar for how visually impaired athletes and guides work as a team," U.S. Ski and Snowboard said in a statement. "Their example has elevated the entire adaptive team."
The results validate a return to competition for Adicoff, who retired from professional skiing in 2018 to pursue a career in computer engineering. But, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brought him back to the Sun Valley area--and, eventually, to the top of the podium.
Like most skiers, Jake Adicoff was on snow in early elementary school. Even then, he was leg…
Adicoff and Wood headlined a banner year for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation's adaptive skiers. U.S. Ski and Snowboard named the SVSEF Adaptive Club of the Year for 2022 for "its commitment to excellence at all levels of the sport, notably their integration of para-athletes into their teams." In addition to Adicoff and Wood, alpine racer Jesse Keefe made his first Paralympic appearance in Beijing. Gold Team Coach Chris Mallory also made the trip to China as a coach and wax tech for Team USA. SVSEF has won overall Club of the Year twice (1999, 2013), but this is its first time winning Adaptive Club of the Year.
Olympic medalists Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Jesse Diggins earned the top overall honors, winning the Beck International Award given to U.S. Ski and Snowboard's Athletes of the Year. Alpine racer Cochran-Siegle earned his first Olympic medal taking silver in the Super-G in China, while Diggins won silver and bronze in Nordic events, claiming America's first Olympic cross-country medals since 1976.
