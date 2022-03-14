Mission accomplished: Paralympic cross-country skier Jake Adicoff and guide Sam Wood are bringing a gold medal back to Idaho.
On Sunday, Team USA won its first-ever mixed relay gold medal in the Mixed 4x2.5-kilometer relay race to close out the 2022 Beijing Paralympics at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, China. Along with Adicoff and Wood, Team USA consisted of Oksana Masters, Sydney Peterson and Dan Cnossen.
The team finished with a time of 25 minutes, 59.3 seconds.
This is Adicoff and Wood’s first gold medal and Adicoff’s fourth medal overall. Adicoff and Wood, both Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alumni, earned two silver medals earlier in the Beijing Games in the 20K long distance and the 1.2K sprint. In addition, Adicoff earned a silver in the 10K at the 2018 Pyeonchang Games. The 2022 Paralympics were the first for Wood, who is originally from Maine.
“We started that so hot,” Adicoff said in a statement. “We were just really gas in the beginning, no holding back in the first part. By the time we were at the top of the course, we skied into the lead. From there, we just had to stay on our feet and bring it home. Getting that energy from our teammates for that first part of the race was critical.”
Masters skied a strong first leg, handing off to Peterson for leg two. Cnossen, a sit skier, held the lead for the third leg before handing the baton off to Adicoff and Wood. The pair then cranked up the intensity for the final lap.
Like most skiers, Jake Adicoff was on snow in early elementary school. Even then, he was legally blind: While Jake was in utero, he contracted…
China finished second, taking silver with at time of 26:25.3. Canada took the bronze with 27:00.6, while defending world and Paralympic champions Ukraine took fourth with 27:21.9.
As the Paralympics closed, Team USA finished fifth in the overall medal count with 20 (6 gold, 11 silver, 3 bronze). The cross-country team contributed to 14 of those medals.
To go along with the team gold, the team relay team will go home with its fair share of hardware as Adicoff (2 silvers), Masters (3 silvers) and Peterson (1 silver, 1 bronze) led Team USA in cross-country this year. The victory also put Masters in the record books with 14 Winter Paralympic medals.
Earlier in the Paralympics, Adicoff and Wood took silver in the 20K men’s visually impaired long distance with a time of 58:54.4, and silver in the 1.2K sprint with 3:20.3. Adicoff and Wood took second behind legendary Canadian Paralympian Brian McKeever (guided by Russell Kennedy). McKeever ended his career with 15 Paralympic titles.
“It feels good,” Adicoff said after the sprint. “This is definitely the best sprint I’ve ever done. Second is not our goal going into the day, but we feel really good about the race. I’m really happy.”
The gold medal was a culmination of hard work and a tough decision for Adicoff, who came out of retirement at the behest of Wood. His decision turned out to be a wise one as now both Adicoff and Wood: The team, who are good friends and roommates in Ketchum, will return home with three medals.
