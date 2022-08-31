WR-swim-coaches

Wood River High School head swim coach Samantha Johnson with assistant coach Mark Neumann. Johnson said during preseason, “We are very excited about our team this year.” The Wolverines opened their season on Saturday, Aug. 27 with an impressive showing at the Twin Falls Invite.

The Wood River High School swim team opened its season on Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Twin Falls Invite and head coach Samantha Johnson was quite pleased.

“We had a great first showing down in Twin,” she said. “Our veteran swimmers swam very well, and our new swimmers came out strong! Our focus for the first meet was on swimming long and strong, so I look forward to seeing times continue to drop as we progress throughout the season.”

The Wolverines picked up their fair share of victories.

