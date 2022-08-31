Wood River High School head swim coach Samantha Johnson with assistant coach Mark Neumann. Johnson said during preseason, “We are very excited about our team this year.” The Wolverines opened their season on Saturday, Aug. 27 with an impressive showing at the Twin Falls Invite.
The Wood River High School swim team opened its season on Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Twin Falls Invite and head coach Samantha Johnson was quite pleased.
“We had a great first showing down in Twin,” she said. “Our veteran swimmers swam very well, and our new swimmers came out strong! Our focus for the first meet was on swimming long and strong, so I look forward to seeing times continue to drop as we progress throughout the season.”
The Wolverines picked up their fair share of victories.
Sophomore Riley Rundell, freshmen Isabella Tognoni, Mylie Smith and Cookie Cook won the 200-medley relay in 2:11.44 to lead Wood River to a second-place team finish with 51 points, five points behind Twin Falls.
Tognoni tied Twin Falls’ Julia Miller and Gooding’s Donevin Lakey for the highest individual point total with 16.
Tognoni captured the 200 IM in 2:29.93 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.99.
Cook, junior Mason Rogers, Rundell and Tognoni touched the wall first in the 200 free relay in 2:00.15.
Rundell placed third in the 200 IM (2:46.50) and fourth in the 100 back (1:13.65).
Rogers took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:26,31) and sixth in the 200 free (2:30.89).
Cook was fifth in the 200 IM (2:57.73).
The Wood River boys finished third in the team race with 38 points. Twin Falls won with 78.5 points, and Kimberly took second with 43 points.
Senior Ethan Hansen captured the 50 free in 23.71, winning by 1.66 seconds. He finished third for the highest individual point total with 14. Hansen took second in the 1,000 free in 51.64.
Junior Dylan Smith, sophomore Cooper Evans, junior Porter Thompson and Hansen won the 200 free relay in 1:45.82.
Smith placed second in the 100 fly in 1:00.68.
Thompson was fourth in the 200 free in 2:13.57 and fifth in the 100 back in 1:10.08.
“Mark [assistant coach Mark Neumann] and I are proud of all of our team members for dropping time and sticking to their technique,” Johnson said.
The Wolverines take on Jerome on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Twin Falls City Pool. ￼
