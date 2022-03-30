The stars were out and the athlete list was impressive last week as Ski History Week concluded at Sun Valley Resort.
Highlighting the week was the pinnacle event, the 2022 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the classes of 2019 and 2020. The Sun Valley Inn’s Limelight Ballroom was the epicenter of the ski community on Saturday night, where the crowd honored world-class skiers and athletes, ski industry influencers, an artist and a pair of trailblazers.
By the end of the night, 11 legends took the stage: Alison Owen, Greg Stump, Hank Tauber, Kristean Porter, Kit Deslauriers, Jim Niehues, Johnny Spillane, Scott Brooksbank, Art Clay and Ben Finley, and Sun Valley’s own Bobbie Burns.
The group was bigger than usual this year, with 17 total inductees. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall combined the 2019 and 2020 classes. Six honorees were inducted on March 6 in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire: Barbara Alley Simon, Howard Peterson, Seth Wescott, Holly Flanders, Brian Fairbank and Sherman Poppen.
Last week, though, belonged to Sun Valley, and the Hall of Fame was the icing on Skiing History Week, which ran from March 23-27. The entire week was dedicated to the sport, showcasing icons, coaches and athletes.
The week featured the 30th Annual International Skiing History Association Awards Banquet, honoring ski films such as “Spider Lives: The Untold Story,” “In Pursuit of the Soul,” “Ski Club Arlberg 120 Years” and “Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story.” Numerous awards were given out for standout books, too, and New England Ski Museum Executive Director Jeff Leich was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The week also included the ISHA Film Festival, a fashion show and ski tours on Bald Mountain.
Saturday evening opened with the Gorsuch 2023 Fashion Show at the courtyard of the Sun Valley Inn. Then, the guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction inside, which included original artwork from Niehues, an acclaimed painter of trail maps. Young and old skiers and snowboarders rubbed elbows and shared stories, and true ski bums marveled at a rack full of a “The Ski”—Bobbie Burns’ original design. The quiver of seven lived for a specific style, becoming, like Burns himself, an icon of skiing’s hot-dog era. Unfortunately, Burns wasn’t in attendance Saturday night to enjoy the nostalgia, but his spirit permeated the crowd. Burns—a Class of 2020 Inductee—made a name as a groundbreaking hot-dog skier in the 1970s. The “Snow Goose” began designing and producing skis for racers—most notably Marilyn Cochran, who became the first American to win a World Cup race in 1969. In 1974, he started his own company and began making “The Ski.”
The night brought many impressive people together—an eclectic bunch. Among them were National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) co-founders Art Clay and Ben Finley. Class of 2019 Inductees Clay and Finley began one of the most popular ski clubs in America, bringing African American skiers to mountain towns and promoting skiing within the Black community.
“The motivation was to involve more people of color into the ski industry,” Clay said. “It’s hard to say now that Blacks don’t ski.”
Thirteen independent ski clubs comprise the NBS, formed in 1974. Clay and Finley originally began the group to allow other Black ski clubs to come together with fellowship and a union. The NBS first came to Sun Valley in 1975.
The NBS has become an advocate for skiing within the Black community and anchoring its youth ski club, Team NBS.
“What was the purpose of this organization? To promote skiing throughout the African American communities in the country,” Finley said. “And to find, select and fund African American kids who can help win some Olympic Gold Medals.”
Since those early days, the success of the NBS propelled them to become voting members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.
“As we approach our 50th anniversary, how have we done?” Finley said. “We have a seat at the table, and that seat at the table allows us to form all sorts of alliances.”
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame will reconvene next year to induct the Class of 2021: Sven Coomer, Peter Graves, Herman Dupré, Alan Schoenberger, Jan Reynolds, Renie and David Gorsuch, John Eaves and Mike Hattrup.
