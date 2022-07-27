Officials are needed for the upcoming high school and middle school football seasons in the Wood River and Magic Valley areas. Those interested should contact Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919 or visit idhsaa.org/new-officials. The IHSAA State Rules clinic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1 at the Canyon Ridge High School Auditorium in Twin Falls. Coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and officials at 7 p.m. The meeting is mandatory for all potential football officials.

