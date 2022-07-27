Officials are needed for the upcoming high school and middle school football seasons in the Wood River and Magic Valley areas. Those interested should contact Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919 or visit idhsaa.org/new-officials. The IHSAA State Rules clinic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1 at the Canyon Ridge High School Auditorium in Twin Falls. Coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and officials at 7 p.m. The meeting is mandatory for all potential football officials.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two helicopter pilots die as Moose Fire grows in Salmon-Challis
- Second red flag warning issued in Blaine
- Dog injured in Friday bear attack
- Resort hires Tahoe man to lead mountain operations
- Snapshots: Where's your go-to swimming hole to cool off when the temperatures rise?
- Hailey man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
- Aggressive black bear killed in residential Ketchum
- Commissioners, Sheriff spar over immigration enforcement
- Blazes spark near Blaine as county goes under first red flag warning of the season
- Correction: Hailey council, mayor support Quigley Ranch application
Images
Collections
Commented
- Gun safety is a Second Amendment right (74)
- Amid debate among cities, mid-valley left with no ambulance (18)
- Ketchum eyes bond issue for sewer plant upgrades (16)
- Ketchum eyes converting historic buildings into housing (15)
- Blaine County, Ketchum, Bellevue ban all fireworks (15)
- Pro-life decision defends the defenseless (15)
- Aggressive black bear killed in residential Ketchum (14)
- No exception for life of mother included in Idaho GOP’s abortion platform (13)
- E-bike restrictions in effect on many traditional mountain biking trails (11)
- Leave Festival Meadow as a meadow (11)
- Freedom in the West, but not for women (11)
- Gun control legislation chips away at Second Amendment (10)
- Commissioners, Sheriff spar over immigration enforcement (9)
- St. Luke’s, partners break ground on Bellevue housing (8)
- Where's freedom for women? (8)
- Decision gives church and state license to marry (7)
- Protect your brainbox (7)
- Burst this trial balloon (7)
- Supreme Court should not be partisan (7)
- Correction: Hailey council, mayor support Quigley Ranch application (7)
- To improve education, change educational methods (6)
- Steep bill for ignoring warnings comes due (6)
- Allen & Co. remains as quiet as it is impressive (6)
- With Blaine County COVID cases rising, CDC assigns ‘medium’ risk (5)
- Sex is a responsibility (5)
- Bears shouldn't pay for our failures (5)
- F&G: Bears to be trapped, euthanized over campground conflicts (5)
- Planned Parenthood files Idaho Supreme Court lawsuit to block abortion trigger law (5)
- Sun Valley eyes major improvements at Festival Meadow (5)
- Dog injured in Friday bear attack (5)
- Ketchum raises sewer, water rates (5)
- Risch: Court decision rights Roe's wrong (5)
- Blaine lawmakers push back against suit from ranch owner (5)
- The bike path is a treasure; let's take care of it. (5)
- Ketchum housing workshop sparks promising conversations (5)
- Hunter education isn’t anti-gun (5)
- Stanley legislator elected chair of Idaho Republican Party (5)
- America needs the Equal Rights Amendment (4)
- Taking hostages is no way to govern (4)
- Plan for the worst (4)
- School District puts building improvement levy on Aug. 30 ballot (4)
- Idaho desperately needs a healthy two-party system (4)
- Tips for a new code of the west (4)
- Independence Day is more than a holiday (4)
- Idaho GOP: Republican Party stands for life (4)
- The good news about the insurrection: The Constitution worked (4)
- F&G attempting to trap aggressive Warm Springs bear (3)
- ARCH fundraiser nets $900,000 to help house school staff (3)
- County P&Z tables Quigley Ranch application (3)
- Here's what Idaho developers can do to create more affordable housing (3)
- Ketchum advances $35.3 million budget (3)
- Report: Blaine County's COVID-19 risk hasn’t abated (3)
- Resort, nonprofit groups to host evening events at Baldy (2)
- St. Luke’s Wood River employees open their wallets (2)
- GOP support for a gun bill offers hope for future reform (2)
- Bellevue P&Z continues hearing on new 48-lot Strahorn subdivision (2)
- Ketchum City Council to discuss budget, wastewater fees (2)
- Seth Avett muses on all the music left to be made (2)
- Mountain Rides eyes $15.5 million service expansion to Ohio Gulch, The Meadows (2)
- Communication is key: Sun Valley Opera offers a triple threat (2)
- Hailey to pilot residential food composting program (2)
- Ketchum leaders get first look at $38 million budget (2)
- Town Square sod sets a bad example (2)
- Second red flag warning issued in Blaine (2)
- Who is telling the truth? (2)
- Dems stand with the majority of Idahoans on abortion (2)
- Weaponized words have no place in decent discourse (2)
- I am wealthy (1)
- Voters name new Hailey building (1)
- Ropers, riders win big at Days of the Old West Rodeo (1)
- Blazes spark near Blaine as county goes under first red flag warning of the season (1)
- The E-Biker (1)
- US testing new fire retardant as critics push other methods (1)
- We can do better when it comes to reading proficiency (1)
- Ketchum moves one step closer to beginning Lease to Locals program (1)
- Federal report says removing Snake River dams ‘essential’ to helping threatened salmon (1)
- SVSEF legend prepares to hang up the whistle (1)
- Think of animals' freedom (1)
- Record Surplus (1)
- Sugar Loaf Fire extinguished near Twin Falls (1)
- Forest work triggers Bald Mountain trail closures throughout summer (1)
- Community organizations come together for SummerBridge Education Camp (1)
- A letter of appreciation (1)
- Federal Wildlife Services to limit predator killing methods in Idaho (1)
- Citing river protection, Bellevue P&Z denies Riverside variance (1)
- Warm Springs Productions ready for 'Launch' (1)
- For vacation rentals, a step toward 'good neighbor' status (1)
- Blaine County under first red flag warning of the season (1)
- Kids help bring sunshine to Ketchum eyesore (1)
- Health District scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations (1)
- Former NBA star proposes new Ford dealership, motorsport store in Bellevue (1)
- Reclaim Idaho’s education initiative certified for November election ballot (1)
- State should use budget surplus for projects (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In