The Idaho High School Activities Association on Friday officially canceled all spring sport and activity seasons as well as 2020 state tournaments.
In March, the IHSAA had postponed all sports until April 20 based on guidelines from the Idaho State Board of Education.
Friday’s final IHSAA decision was anticipated by athletic directors, coaches and athletes throughout Idaho because of ongoing health and safety concerns and precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an April 17 statement on its web site, IHSAA said, “It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are canceled.
“This decision was based on guidelines established by Governor (Brad) Little, the Idaho State Board of Education as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state.
“As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA.
“Our Board of Directors and office staff recognize the importance of participation in education-based activities. We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts.
“The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.”
IHSAA added the current ban will continue until at least mid-May regarding the use of school facilities for team workouts and practices.
Friday’s statement continued, “Current IHSAA policies, based on SBOE soft closure and current IHSAA rules, prohibit the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing team workouts and practices, and those remain in effect until May 18.
“The IHSAA Board of Directors will continue to have conversations regarding the fall no-contact period and eligibility concerns that have been raised by member schools over the past few weeks.”
The IHSAA Board’s highest priority will always be ensuring the health and safety of our student participants, schools and patrons. Situations like these will allow students to use the life lessons learned in education-based activities to cope with the adversity as well as they possibly can.
“We look forward to getting together and playing when the time is right and it can be done safely.”
