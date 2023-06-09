The Idaho High School Activities Association has announced its two Class of 2023 Hall of Fame honorees to be inducted Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the 43rd annual IHSAA Hall of Fame banquet in Boise. They are Randy Potter of Columbia High in Nampa and Bruce Benson of Madison High School in Rexburg.
Potter spent 36 years in Idaho education including eight years at Kimberly High starting in 1986 where he coached football, track and basketball. Potter finished his career in 2022 after 16 years as Columbia’s athletic director.
